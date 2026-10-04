PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and other leaders paid tribute to revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts to safeguard the nation's honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary and freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts to safeguard the honour of the motherland.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma. He dedicated his entire life to breaking the chains of Mother India's subjugation. The nation can never forget the valor and manly effort he demonstrated in safeguarding the honor of the motherland."

Political Leaders Pay Homage

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to Varma, describing him as a "great revolutionary and immortal son of Mother India".

"On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary and immortal son of Mother India, Shyamji Krishna Varma ji, I offer him millions of salutations," Gupta said in a post on X.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai remembered Varma's contribution to India's independence movement from abroad and highlighted his role in establishing India House in London.

"On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma ji, I offer him millions of salutations. Even while living on foreign soil, he relentlessly struggled for India's independence. By establishing ‘India House’ in London, he inspired numerous young revolutionaries to serve the nation and strive for freedom. His sacrifice, courage, and unwavering dedication to the motherland will forever remain an inspiration for all countrymen," Rai said on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid tribute to Varma, remembering him as a freedom fighter, nationalist thinker and scholar.

"On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, nationalist thinker, and scholar Shyamji Krishna Varma ji, countless salutations. His dedication to the nation's freedom and self-respect will forever remain memorable and inspiring," Choudhary said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also remembered Varma and paid his respects on his birth anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary and nationalist thinker Shri Shyamji Krishna Verma ji, respectful salutations. Your struggle, sacrifice, and patriotism for the independence of Mother India will continue to inspire us all forever," Sirsa said.

Who was Shyamji Krishna Varma?

Born in Mandvi, Gujarat, Shyamji Krishna Varma was a pioneering revolutionary, lawyer, journalist and Sanskrit scholar who worked for India's independence from Europe. He founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and the monthly journal The Indian Sociologist in London in 1905.

India House later became an important centre for Indian nationalists and revolutionaries in Britain and provided a platform for young Indians involved in the freedom movement. Varma was also associated with Sanskrit scholarship and served as the Diwan of several princely states before moving to Europe and devoting himself to the cause of Indian independence.

Legacy and Kranti Teerth Memorial

His legacy is commemorated at Kranti Teerth in Mandvi, Kutch. The memorial recreates London's historic India House and houses the ashes of Varma and his wife, Bhanumati.

The ashes were brought back from Switzerland after 55 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and were later enshrined at Kranti Teerth with full state honours.

The memorial includes the Viranjali Gallery, a recreation of India House and a photo gallery showcasing Varma's contribution to India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

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