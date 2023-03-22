Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot to table Budget 2023 today as home ministry gives nod

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Delhi government is all set to table its Budget 2023 in the assembly on Wednesday (March 22) after the home ministry approved it ending the impasse between the AAP government and the Centre following a clarification from the Delhi government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the Centre alleging it had stalled it for ego satisfaction.

    Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the Budget for the first time since he took charge of the finance portfolio. CM Kejriwal informed the budget had been approved "without any change" as he questioned the practice of sending it to the Centre for clearance.

    Also read: Delhi Police register 100 FIRs, arrests 6 over 'objectionable' posters against PM Modi

    Earlier, the Budget was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, however, it was delayed after the MHA sought clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements.

    On Tuesday, the BJP alleged that the Kejriwal dispensation sat on the clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs for three days and then blamed the Centre for gaining "cheap publicity".

    Speaking in the Assembly, CM Kejriwal alleged that the Centre's objection was a departure from tradition and an attack on the Constitution. "The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. We are tired of fighting and it serves no one. We want to work together with the prime minister, we do not want any tussle," the chief minister said.

    Also read: Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    The AAP leader responded to the Centre and LG office's criticism that the budget for 2023–24 had a higher provision for advertising and a comparatively lower provision for infrastructure by saying that "uneducated" people were posted from top to bottom.

    CM Kejriwal also asserted that the Lt Governor has no power "to raise any objections, make observations or write anything on a file", as he was bound by the aid and advice of the Cabinet of the elected government.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
