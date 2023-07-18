Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi floods: Rain predicted for next 2 hours; Dengue, Malaria cases rise in national capital

    Light to moderate rain and heavy intensity showers have been predicted over isolated places along with gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h at many places in Delhi and the adjoining areas. There have been over 160 dengue cases confirmed in the nation's capital as of mid-July this year.

    Delhi floods rain predicted for next 2 hours Dengue Malaria cases rise in national capital gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi forecast light to moderate rain, strong intensity showers over isolated locations, and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h in various locations in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

    The RWFC predicted that rain activity would continue for the next two hours over Bawana, Kanjhawala, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Vasant Kunj, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, Deramandi), NCR and many other places.

    According to a municipal report issued on Monday, there have been over 160 dengue cases confirmed in the nation's capital as of mid-July this year, the most for this time period since 2018. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report also said that 54 instances of malaria were reported over the same time period.

    Also Read | Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, many states on alert till July 21

    The Delhi government has developed a "mega action plan" to stop the spread of vector-borne illnesses, according to authorities. As part of this plan, attempts will be done to identify the serotype of the predominant dengue virus in the city.

    According to statistics from the state administration, four additional rain-related deaths were recorded in Haryana on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 34. Recent severe rainfall in the state caused flooding in a number of areas. 

    Also Read | Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists eliminated

    Army, J&K Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists killed in Poonch

    Oomen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics anr

    Oommen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics

    Himachal to receive heavy rainfall many states on alert till July 21 gcw

    Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, many states on alert till July 21

    Kerala news LIVE 18 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Ommen Chandy's demise

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Delhi Hit-And-Run Case: 4 accused 'agreed' to drag girl under car for 13 km, says prosecution

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists eliminated

    Army, J&K Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists killed in Poonch

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up after two years of marriage; Know details vma

    Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up after two years of marriage; Know details

    Good news for Taylor Swift's fans; singer becomes first female artist with 4 albums in Billboard's Top 10 RBA

    Good news for Taylor Swift's fans; singer becomes first female artist with 4 albums in Billboard's Top 10

    Oomen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics anr

    Oommen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics

    Himachal to receive heavy rainfall many states on alert till July 21 gcw

    Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, many states on alert till July 21

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon