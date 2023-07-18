Delhi floods: Rain predicted for next 2 hours; Dengue, Malaria cases rise in national capital

Light to moderate rain and heavy intensity showers have been predicted over isolated places along with gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h at many places in Delhi and the adjoining areas. There have been over 160 dengue cases confirmed in the nation's capital as of mid-July this year.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi forecast light to moderate rain, strong intensity showers over isolated locations, and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h in various locations in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

The RWFC predicted that rain activity would continue for the next two hours over Bawana, Kanjhawala, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Vasant Kunj, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, Deramandi), NCR and many other places.

According to a municipal report issued on Monday, there have been over 160 dengue cases confirmed in the nation's capital as of mid-July this year, the most for this time period since 2018. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report also said that 54 instances of malaria were reported over the same time period.

The Delhi government has developed a "mega action plan" to stop the spread of vector-borne illnesses, according to authorities. As part of this plan, attempts will be done to identify the serotype of the predominant dengue virus in the city.

According to statistics from the state administration, four additional rain-related deaths were recorded in Haryana on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 34. Recent severe rainfall in the state caused flooding in a number of areas.

