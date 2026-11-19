Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honours Rezang La heroes at Talkatora Stadium, remembering Major Shaitan Singh and 114 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 India-China War.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday attended the Rezang La Shaurya and Yadukul Samman Day at Talkatora Stadium to honour the bravery of the Indian soldiers during the 1962 India-China War. The programme organised by Shri Krishna Yadav Mahasabha paid tribute to brave soldiers who put up a fight against heavy odds in Rezang La’s icy landscape.

Gupta said that the country will be forever grateful to the martyrs for their bravery. She said that the Battle of Rezang La is one of the most inspirational chapters in the Indian army. The bravery and patriotism of the soldiers in this battle continue to inspire people.

114 Indian Soldiers Martyred

During the 1962 battle of Rezang La, the brave soldiers belonging to the 13 Kumaon Regiment, under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh, fought to defend a strategically important post in the difficult terrain of Ladakh, against repeated attacks from Chinese soldiers.

Despite extreme climatic and geographical conditions, the Indian soldiers displayed immense bravery. Despite being heavily outnumbered and facing extreme difficulties, the soldiers displayed fierce determination to protect the borders of the country. In this battle, 114 Indian soldiers lost their lives, said Gupta.

Rezang La Heroes are an Inspiration for Patriotism

Gupta said the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers in the Rezang La battle is a great example of sacrifice, dedication and love for the country. She said remembering these brave soldiers not only honours them but also helps instill values of patriotism, bravery and responsibility among the youth.

She said that the dedication of these soldiers in protecting the dignity of the country is a great reminder that the spirit of serving the motherland can withstand any difficult situation.

Prominent personalities in attendance

Several prominent personalities from politics and society attended the programme. These included former national general secretary of BJP, and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, BJP Vice President of Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Yadav, former Deputy Speaker of Haryana Assembly Santosh Yadav and others.

Rezang La Battle – A Glorious Chapter in Indian Army’s History

The battle of Rezang La was fought on 18 th November 1962 in Chushul sector of Ladakh, at an altitude of around 5,000 meters. C company under Major Shaitan Singh of 13 Kumaon Regiment defended a strategic position in the area against repeated attacks from Chinese soldiers.

Despite being severely injured, Major Shaitan Singh encouraged and led his men in various positions. For his incredible bravery and leadership, he was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, the highest medal given for bravery in the Indian army.

A memorial was constructed in Chushul in 1963 in honour of these brave soldiers. In November 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated the renovated memorial to the country to commemorate the incredible bravery and sacrifice of these soldiers.