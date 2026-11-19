Congress leader Pawan Khera states the party will continue to contest elections, asserting that boycotting polls would only facilitate a BJP cakewalk and undermine Indian democracy, a sentiment shared by LoP Rahul Gandhi during his US visit.

Congress Will Not Boycott Elections To Stop BJP Disabling Democracy

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the party would not boycott elections and allow the BJP a “cakewalk to dismantle democracy”, responding to remarks by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the party’s decision to continue participating in the electoral process despite concerns over alleged irregularities.

In a post on X, Khera said the Congress would continue contesting elections and take its concerns to the people until the government is held accountable on all issues, including alleged “Vote Chori”. “We will not boycott elections and allow the BJP a cakewalk to dismantle our democracy. We will contest elections, and we will take the truth to the people of India, relentlessly, until every Indian demands accountability from this government on every issue — including, and most importantly, Vote Chori,” Khera said.

Khera’s remarks came after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, said Indian democracy is "sacred" and the Congress is ready to face electoral defeats until people realise that the system has been completely demolished. Boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy, and the Congress party does not intend to do that, he said.

“For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem with Indian democracy is difficult, unless I have 100% proof. If we were to say that we are not going to participate in elections, Indian democracy would end that very instant. And we do not wish to dismantle the framework of Indian democracy,” Gandhi said.

He further explained that an Opposition boycott could delegitimise the electoral process in the eyes of the public, adding that the party had deliberately chosen not to take such a step despite the difficulties it had faced. “Therefore, our strategy is to bring everything that is happening out into the open and keep the conversation going among the people, until the Indian public realises that the entire system has been destroyed. However, we do not want to break the electoral framework; because if the opposition were to declare that it will not contest elections, the entire electoral process would become illegitimate in the eyes of the Indian public. We do not want that. Right? So, while we and the entire opposition have suffered greatly because of this, we are deliberately choosing not to take such a step,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also claimed that the Congress was receiving information from within the Election Commission and suggested that the current situation would not continue for long. “And we are absolutely certain, I say this to you quite clearly, that we are receiving information from within the Election Commission itself. It is now only a matter of time before this entire structure collapses. Senior officials within the Election Commission are now saying, ‘Look, we can no longer continue like this," he said.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the U.S. during which he interacted with the students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday. (ANI)