Delhi is an ancient city. It is said to be the capital of the Pandavas during the time of Mahabharata. Later, Delhi Sultans and Mughals made it their capital. Therefore, Delhi is a historical place and has been the capital of India for thousands of years.

Presently, Delhi is a Union Territory. Therefore, it has certain powers given to it from the central government. It has an assembly, a Chief Minister and a cabinet of ministers. However, it does not have complete powers as compared to other states. The central government manages law and order and other matters in Delhi.

Delhi is divided into 13 districts. Previously, it was divided into 11 districts. However, three new districts were made in Delhi. Old Delhi, Central North Delhi and Outer North Delhi. This whole region with 13 districts is called Delhi. However, officially, it is called Delhi NCT (National Capital Territory).