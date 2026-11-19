Delhi Vs New Delhi Vs Delhi NCT Vs Delhi NCR: What Is The Difference Between These Four?
Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi NCT and Delhi NCR are often confused. Understand how they differ in terms of geography, administration, capital status and the cities included in India's National Capital Region.
Why does Delhi have so many names?
Delhi as a name is well known by everyone including children. However, people face confusion regarding the names New Delhi, Delhi NCT and Delhi NCR. Are these all the same place or different? Why are there so many names for Delhi? What do they mean? Let us understand this.
1. Delhi (Delhi NCT)
Delhi is an ancient city. It is said to be the capital of the Pandavas during the time of Mahabharata. Later, Delhi Sultans and Mughals made it their capital. Therefore, Delhi is a historical place and has been the capital of India for thousands of years.
Presently, Delhi is a Union Territory. Therefore, it has certain powers given to it from the central government. It has an assembly, a Chief Minister and a cabinet of ministers. However, it does not have complete powers as compared to other states. The central government manages law and order and other matters in Delhi.
Delhi is divided into 13 districts. Previously, it was divided into 11 districts. However, three new districts were made in Delhi. Old Delhi, Central North Delhi and Outer North Delhi. This whole region with 13 districts is called Delhi. However, officially, it is called Delhi NCT (National Capital Territory).
2. New Delhi
New Delhi is one of the 13 districts of Delhi. During British rule, this New Delhi was made. Huge buildings were constructed in New Delhi and country was ruled from here. Hence, buildings such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and the Parliament are present in New Delhi. Therefore, New Delhi can be simply understood as a new administrative city made by the British, separate from Old Delhi.
3. Delhi NCR (National Capital Region)
Delhi is not only the national capital but also a highly developed industrial region. Hence, every day, the population is increasing and the city is expanding rapidly. To manage this, a National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi NCR) was made by the government. This includes Delhi and the surrounding regions.
Delhi NCR was made by the government. It consists of 37 districts in total. Within this region, there are 13 districts in Delhi, 8 districts in Uttar Pradesh, 2 districts in Rajasthan and 14 districts in Haryana. The aim of making Delhi NCR is to develop the surrounding areas as well as Delhi.
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