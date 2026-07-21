Three people, including a woman and two young girls, were killed in a major fire in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. On the same day, eight people were rescued from another blaze in Hari Nagar that caused two cylinder explosions and damaged four vehicles.

Three people, including a woman and two young girls, were killed after a massive fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at 10:20 AM, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue and firefighting operations. Officials said the woman and the two girls died in the incident. The fire, which was confined to the third floor of the building, was brought under control by around 11:00 AM. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

8 rescued in separate Hari Nagar blaze

On the same day in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out in the parking area of a residential building in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Tuesday morning, triggering two cylinder explosions and damaging four vehicles. Quick response from emergency services led to the safe rescue of eight residents trapped by the flames.

Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Ravi Nath said, "There was a fire in the parking of a residence in Fateh Nagar Jail Road, Nr. Ranbir Bakery, Delhi. Providing details on the containment of the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said, "A massive fire broke out in a building's parking area in Hari Nagar's Fateh Nagar this morning. Two cylinders exploded; four vehicles were damaged due to the fire. Firefighters rescued eight people."

Another fire doused in Swaroop Colony

Earlier, on Sunday, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing event management supplies in Swaroop Colony under the Fatehpur Beri police station area, spreading to an adjacent building, a fire official said. 15 fire tenders, along with Delhi Police and CATS ambulances, were rushed to the spot. Firefighters brought the fire under control. Fire department teams engaged in cooling operations to prevent any risk of the fire reigniting.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Kumar Shukla said, "The exact cause of the fire is not known yet... The fire has fully engulfed the tin-shed structure. It is surrounded by a residential area. The fire had spread to an adjacent building as well. The situation is now under control. It is a Category 4 fire. There have been no casualties so far." (ANI)