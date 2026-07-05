A fire broke out at a factory near the Punjab National Bank in Delhi's Chandan Hola area around 2 am on Sunday. In another incident on July 1, a fire in a three-storey building in the Uttam Nagar area was brought under control.

A fire broke out at a factory near the Punjab National Bank in Delhi's Chandan Hola area at around 2 am on Sunday, officials said. Further details about the incident are awaited.

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Another Fire in Uttam Nagar

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on July 1, a fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Uttam Nagar area of the national capital, and the blaze was brought under control as soon as the tenders reached the spot, officials said.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, the fire was brought under control at 06:30 am, and until 07:05 am, no casualties were reported after the incident. "Fire broke out in a basement, ground-plus-three-storey building spread over approximately 350 sq. yards. The blaze affected electronic goods, electrical goods, furniture and fixtures on all floors. The fire was brought under control at 6:30 AM. As of 7:05 AM, officials confirmed no casualties had been reported," said the Delhi Fire Service in a statement.

Blaze at Parikrama Restaurant

Earlier, on June 30, a massive fire broke out in the kitchen of Parikrama restaurant on Barakhamba Road in the national capital on Tuesday, a Fire Department official said. The incident took place at around 3:40 pm, after which fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, fire service personnel found the fire burning within the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it. Fire tenders from the nearest station and a specialised Bronto Sky Lift were also deployed for rescue operations.

The official added that seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and the blaze has been brought under control. No casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Service added.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Department Official Mukesh Verma said, "At 15:40, the fire control room received a report of a fire in the kitchen of Parikrama Restaurant. Fire tenders from the nearest station and our specialised Bronto Sky Lift--deployed for rescue operations--were immediately dispatched to the scene; a total of seven vehicles were sent. Upon arrival, fire service personnel found the fire burning within the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it." (ANI)