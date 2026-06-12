Three people died and several were injured in a massive fire at a residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad. Residents launched a desperate rescue, using sarees as ropes and passing water buckets, after parked vehicles on the ground floor exploded.

Three people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area during the early hours of Friday. Amidst the chaos, residents recounted the harrowing midnight ordeal, describing their frantic, collaborative efforts to rescue trapped occupants by using sarees as makeshift ropes and cutting through safety grilles.

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Residents' Desperate Rescue Efforts

Recalling the incident, one resident stated that they arrived to find seven motorcycles and a scooter exploding on the ground floor. While residents managed to douse the flames using water, the fire had already caused significant devastation; despite their collective rescue efforts, one resident on the fourth floor could not be saved and succumbed to their injuries. "We live right across the street. when we realized a fire had broken out here, we rushed over immediately; the entire neighborhood had come together to help. When we arrived, we saw vehicles exploding on the ground floor. there were 7 bikes and a scooter, and they were all blowing up. We managed to extinguish the flames using water. We also rescued people from the rear, using sarees to help them climb down and cutting through safety grilles at the back to get the girls out. In total, 8 people were injured, and one person died... One person who lived on the fourth floor has died; his name was Pankaj... This happened exactly at 2:00 AM, and a call was made at 2:10 AM..." resident told ANI.

Another resident recounted that thick smoke made it impossible to even stand in the street. With the available pipe being too short to reach the blaze, residents spent the night manually passing buckets of water in a desperate effort to douse the fire. "We were sleeping when suddenly someone raised a hue and cry. We woke up. There was so much smoke in the street that it was impossible to even stand there. We, along with our neighbours, started filling buckets from our houses to douse the flames; we even tried using a pipe, but it wasn't long enough. We just kept passing buckets of water, that is all I saw. There was so much smoke," another resident told ANI.

A local resident who was present at the spot recalled calling the fire brigade from his daughter's phone after hearing pleas for help. He then rushed downstairs to flag down a patrolling PCR van for assistance, noting that the distress was such that trapped residents were on the verge of jumping from their balconies. "One lady cried for help. At that very moment, I called the fire brigade from my daughter's phone. After making the call, I came downstairs and flagged down a PCR van to call for help. The fire brigade arrived 10 to 15 minutes later. Everyone helped; about 7-8 cars arrived, and 8-9 people were rescued, one died.... People were even ready to jump from the balconies," one resident told ANI.

Official Response and Firefighting Operation

Meanwhile, three people died after a massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, police said. Six people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), officials said.

According to the fire department, at least eight injured people were evacuated earlier and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment

The blaze erupted at a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg, under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1 (OKH-1).

According to the fire department, multiple emergency calls reporting a building fire and people trapped inside were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am. Preliminary information from the fire department indicated that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house.

Firefighters launched rescue operations after reports that several occupants were trapped inside the building. At 3:45 am, ADO Meena informed that the fire had been brought under control. At 4:00 am, the DFS issued a stop message, indicating that firefighting operations had been completed. Rescue efforts continued even after the fire was contained. (ANI)