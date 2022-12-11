Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy scam: CBI team examines KCR's daughter Kavitha at her house

    The CBI notice said that her examination was required in the interest of the investigation, considering that they had stumbled upon certain 'facts emerged with which she may be acquainted with. 

    Delhi excise policy scam: CBI team examines KCR's daughter Kavitha at her house
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation are examining Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam'.

    The CBI, which had last week notified Kavitha that she would be examined by its officials on December 11, landed at the residence of KCR's daughter on Sunday morning. 

    While responding to the notice served by the central probe agency to record her statement, Kavitha had said that she would be able to meet the officials from December 11 till December 15, barring a day (December 13).

    Also Read: 'Daughter of fighter': Poster of K Kavitha surfaced near her residence ahead of CBI arrival

    The CBI notice said that her examination was required in the interest of the investigation, considering that they had stumbled upon certain 'facts emerged with which she may be acquainted with.

    The CBI notice, which was issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, asked her to confirm the place of residence at her convenience for the "examination" at 11 am. Under Section 160 of CrPC, any person can be summoned by the investigating officer as a witness in a particular case.

    Kavitha had said she was ready to face any investigation after her name cropped up in Enforcement Directorate's remand report in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the 'excise policy scam'.

    The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused on November 25. The agency claimed that its probe had shown that Vijay Nair (accused as one of the main conspirators in the Delhi excise policy scam), allegedly received kickbacks on behalf of leaders of AAP to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Sarath Reddy) by various persons including businessman Amit Arora," the ED had said in the remand report filed in a Delhi Court on one of the accused. 

    Also Read: 'Vim black for men': Hindustan Unilever's latest advertisement is facing backlash

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vim black for men How Hindustan Unilevers latest ad is facing backlash AJR

    'Vim black for men': How Hindustan Unilever's latest ad is facing backlash

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Bilaspur route; interacts with students during train ride AJR

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Bilaspur route; interacts with students during train ride

    PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-the-art Mopa International airport in North Goa today; check details AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-the-art Mopa International airport in North Goa today; check details

    Delhi excise policy scam case: Security beefed up outside K Kavitha's residence ahead of CBI questioning AJR

    Delhi excise policy scam case: Security beefed up outside K Kavitha's residence ahead of CBI questioning

    Daughter of fighter: Poster of K Kavitha surfaced near her residence ahead of CBI investigation - adt

    'Daughter of fighter': Poster of K Kavitha surfaced near her residence ahead of CBI investigation

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez slams Fernando Santos decision to bench him during Morocco flop-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's partner Georgina slams Santos decision to bench him during Morocco flop

    Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures: Actress gets trolled for wearing BOLD 'nude' colour body-hugging sparkly jumpsuit RBA

    Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures: Actress gets trolled for wearing BOLD 'nude' colour body-hugging sparkly jumpsuit

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, MAR vs POR: Here is what Portuguese stars said about referring post Morocco upset-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Portuguese stars said about referring post Morocco upset

    PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1

    PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1

    Vim black for men How Hindustan Unilevers latest ad is facing backlash AJR

    'Vim black for men': How Hindustan Unilever's latest ad is facing backlash

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon