Delhi excise policy scam: CBI team examines KCR's daughter Kavitha at her house

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation are examining Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam'.

The CBI, which had last week notified Kavitha that she would be examined by its officials on December 11, landed at the residence of KCR's daughter on Sunday morning.

While responding to the notice served by the central probe agency to record her statement, Kavitha had said that she would be able to meet the officials from December 11 till December 15, barring a day (December 13).

The CBI notice said that her examination was required in the interest of the investigation, considering that they had stumbled upon certain 'facts emerged with which she may be acquainted with.

The CBI notice, which was issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, asked her to confirm the place of residence at her convenience for the "examination" at 11 am. Under Section 160 of CrPC, any person can be summoned by the investigating officer as a witness in a particular case.

Kavitha had said she was ready to face any investigation after her name cropped up in Enforcement Directorate's remand report in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the 'excise policy scam'.

The CBI filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused on November 25. The agency claimed that its probe had shown that Vijay Nair (accused as one of the main conspirators in the Delhi excise policy scam), allegedly received kickbacks on behalf of leaders of AAP to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Sarath Reddy) by various persons including businessman Amit Arora," the ED had said in the remand report filed in a Delhi Court on one of the accused.

