'Daughter of fighter': Poster of K Kavitha surfaced near her residence ahead of CBI investigation

During its investigation into the liquor scam, the CBI said on December 2, 2022, that 'certain facts about K Kavitha being acquainted with the case emerged, and her examination was required.' The TRS leader responded that she wanted to be questioned in Hyderabad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is scheduled to question the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Ahead of that, many posters with the slogan 'daughter of fighter will never fear' and 'We are with Kavithakka' were seen in Hyderabad, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, is the father of Kavitha.

During its investigation into the liquor scam, the CBI said on December 2 that 'certain facts about K Kavitha being acquainted with the case emerged, and her examination was required.' The central agency gave her two options for questioning locations, the agency's headquarters in New Delhi or her residence in Hyderabad, and the date of questioning was December 6, 2022.

Also read: Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on December 11

On December 5, the TRS leader responded that she wanted to be questioned in Hyderabad; she said that she was unavailable on December 6 and proposed four other dates, including December 11, 12, 14, or 15. "Same; please confirm as soon as possible." "I follow the law and will cooperate in the investigation. To cooperate with the investigation, I will meet with you on any of the dates mentioned above," she said.

Also read: Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

Responding to her, the CBI informed Kavitha that a team of officers would arrive at her Hyderabad home at 11:00 am on December 11, 2022, to question her. "It is hereby notified that a CBI team will visit your residence on 11.12.2022 at 1100 hrs for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with an investigation into the aforementioned case." Please confirm your availability on the above-mentioned date and time," the central agency replied to Kavitha.

Also read: 'Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states': KCR's daughter K Kavitha