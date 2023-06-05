Delhi excise policy case: HC rejects Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea, allows him to visit ailing wife

The Delhi High Court denied interim bail to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in connection with the ‘excise-policy case’. The court did, however, reportedly allow the former deputy CM to visit his ailing wife.

The Delhi High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. However, the court has allowed Sisodia to meet his wife for one day, either at the residence or at the hospital between 10am to 5pm.

The Delhi High Court ordered Sisodia to "not meet a press or anyone else except his wife and family" on the particular day.

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, had asked for a six-week interim release since he was his wife's main carer. The high court is now hearing his request for standard bail in this case.

Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is currently in judicial custody in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to reports, Seema Sisodia suffers from multiple sclerosis. Earlier on Saturday, Manish Sisodia — despite being permitted by the High Court to — could not meet her as her condition worsened and she was hospitalised right before his arrival at their residence.

The Delhi excise policy was enforced by the AAP government in November 2021. It was scrapped at the end of September last year amid allegations of corruption. On May 30, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

