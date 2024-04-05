Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Excise policy case: Delhi court grants CBI permission to question BRS MLC K Kavitha in Tihar Jail

    The BRS leader, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stands accused of playing a significant role in the "South Group," allegedly implicated in providing kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to the ruling AAP in Delhi.

    Delhi excise policy case: CBI seeks permission to question BRS MLC K Kavitha in Tihar Jail
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    In a recent development, a Delhi court on Friday (April 5) permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an interrogation and record the statement of BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar Jail. Kavitha, who is presently in judicial custody, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

    The decision to allow the CBI's interrogation comes after the agency filed a plea seeking court permission to question Kavitha.

    Delhi minister Atishi raises alarm over BJP's Election Commission notice tactics

    Kavitha's arrest by the ED on March 15 stemmed from allegations tied to the purported excise policy scam. The CBI's request to interrogate Kavitha during her judicial custody was sanctioned following a plea presented by the agency to the court.

    During a hearing on Thursday, Kavitha petitioned the court for interim bail, citing her 16-year-old son's impending exams and the need for her presence to provide him with moral and emotional support.

    Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, presiding over cases involving the ED and CBI, granted permission for the agency to question Kavitha. The BRS leader, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stands accused of playing a significant role in the "South Group," allegedly implicated in providing kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to the ruling AAP in Delhi.

    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto

    These payments were purportedly exchanged for a considerable portion of liquor licenses in the national capital. Kavitha was remanded to 14-day judicial custody following her arrest last Tuesday.

    The ED had detained Kavitha, aged 46, from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
