A third-year student of a private engineering institute in Noida was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday, police said. The student, identified as Krishnakant, aged 25, was from Sahibganj in Jharkhand and was studying MCA at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET). He lived in the Crown Hostel with a roommate, Hrithik, according to a report by The Times of India.

A short suicide note was recovered from the room. It read: "I give up. Give my body and all my belongings to my family. Please sorry for the trouble."

Roommate raises alarm after father expresses concern

According to investigators, Hrithik told police that Krishnakant had spoken to his father earlier in the day. Something during the call worried the father. Sensing that his son might harm himself, he immediately phoned Hrithik and asked him to check on Krishnakant without delay.

Hrithik was not in the hostel at the moment, so he asked a friend to visit the room. When the friend reached the hostel, the room was found locked from the inside. He knocked several times, but there was no response. The hostel staff later broke open the door latch, and Krishnakant was found hanging inside, added the TOI report.

Health issues may have played a role

Police said that Hrithik told them Krishnakant had been suffering from a severe headache for a long time. The family and police are yet to know if his health issue added to his stress. The exact cause will be examined during the investigation.

Further legal action underway

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police have started the legal formalities. Officers said they will speak to the family, classmates and teachers to understand what the student had been going through.

This tragic incident has raised fresh questions about the rising number of student suicides and the pressure many young people face while studying away from home.