A heartwarming video is going viral on social media, showing a foreign national showering praise on the Mumbai Police after they swiftly helped him recover his lost mobile phone within just two hours. The clip, now viral on Reddit, captures a sequence of moments that highlight both the man’s panic and the police’s prompt action.

The video opens with the visibly distressed tourist, who has 62,000 followers, running frantically as he realises he has left his phone in a rickshaw. Breathless, he can be heard saying, "my phone was in his car."

In the next frame, he is seen speaking to a Mumbai cop, explaining the situation. "I just kind of forgot about it because my battery was down," he tells the cop.

In the final clip, the relieved tourist reveals just how quickly the problem was resolved. "It's 11.30 right now, I lost the phone at 9.30, got it back within 2 hours. 1 hour of speaking to the Mumbai Police and I get my phone back," he says in the video.

The video ends with him proudly posing with the officers, declaring, “No.1 police in India and the whole world.”