BRS Working President KT Rama Rao will lead a party delegation to inspect the Kannepalli Pump House, where the party alleges water is being wasted. KTR also slammed the Congress govt and CM Revanth Reddy for 'cowardice' over a state debt debate.

BRS Delegation to Inspect Pump House

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is leading a party delegation from Hyderabad to inspect the Kannepalli Pump House on Sunday, where the party alleges that water is being wasted.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the BRS, several public representatives and senior party leaders from the Warangal, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts are accompanying KTR during the visit.

The delegation is expected to reach the Kannepalli Pump House at around 1:30 pm to inspect the water that the party claims is being wasted. KTR is also scheduled to address a press conference at the pump house between 2 pm and 3 pm.

KTR Intensifies Attack on Congress Government

The visit comes amid the BRS's continued criticism of the Congress government in Telangana over governance and public administration.

Earlier on July 2, KTR launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing the ruling Congress government of "cowardice" and alleging that it backed out of a public debate on the state's debt.

Addressing the media, KTR claimed that the government had challenged the opposition but later avoided facing questions. He alleged that the BRS had made arrangements at Telangana Bhavan to receive Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, but the minister did not turn up.

KTR also criticised the arrest of senior BRS leader T Harish Rao and other party members, calling it a "shameful display of cowardice." He alleged that police stopped him from proceeding towards Gun Park and accused the government of using law enforcement to suppress opposition voices.

The BRS leader challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to convene a special session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to debate the state's financial position. He alleged that the Congress government had misrepresented Telangana's debt figures and failed to fulfil several election promises. KTR also accused the Congress government of engaging in "diversion politics" and alleged irregularities in governance, while reiterating that the BRS would intensify its statewide agitation through programmes, including Rythu Sangrama Sadassulu and youth-student conventions. (ANI)