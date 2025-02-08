Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for counting day | Check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for election counting day. Restrictions will be in place on Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Marg from 4 a.m. on Saturday. Plan your commute accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid delays. Learn more.

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued for assembly election counting on Saturday. To make it easier for official vehicles to move about on the day of the Delhi Legislative Assembly election count, the Delhi Traffic Police imposed temporary traffic restrictions on Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Marg before to the vote count. According to Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic restrictions would take place at 4 a.m.

The announcement coincides with the start of the vote-counting process for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections at 8 a.m. The BJP is working hard to regain control in the National Capital after more than 20 years, while the AAP is striving for a third straight term.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid

From Kanjhawala Chowk to Ghewra Mor (on Rohtak Road).

Ghewra Mor to Kanjhawala Chowk (on Rohtak Road)

Delhi traffic advisory: Alternate routes

Main Rohtak Road: For more efficient traffic flow, use Rohtak Road.

Rani Khera Road: To go to Rohtak Road quickly, take Rani Khera Road.

To avoid delays, you must steer clear of certain routes and choose other routes. Commuters are required to abide by traffic laws and traffic officials' instructions. For a hassle-free commute, you may arrange your trip appropriately. If you're going somewhere nearby, allow additional time for travel. To assist ease traffic congestion, try to take public transportation whenever you can.

