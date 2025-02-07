Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE updates: Will AAP retain power or BJP end 27-year wait?

10:01 PM IST
Delhi Election 2025 Results: Counting process will begin at 8 am
The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for Saturday, set to determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the national capital after over 26 years. Meanwhile, the Congress is eyeing a comeback, hoping to make gains after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.
Stay tuned to this space for Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE updates from 8 am on February 8.
10:00 PM IST
Delhi Election 2025 Results Live updates: Securing counting centres
Two metal frame detectors, hand-held metal detectors and X-ray machines will ensure proper security of the 19 counting centres. Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all the counting centres.
10:00 PM IST
Delhi Election 2025 Results: 10,000 police personnel deployed for vote counting
A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies per centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on Saturday.
10:00 PM IST
Delhi Election 2025: BJP confident of victory, AAP dismisses exit polls
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence that his party will secure nearly 50 seats in the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting that it will retain power with its convener, Arvind Kejriwal, set to become chief minister for a fourth consecutive term.
