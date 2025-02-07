comscore
Asianet Newsable

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE updates: Will AAP retain power or BJP end 27-year wait?

Feb 7, 2025, 9:55 PM IST

delhi-assembly-election-results-live-updates-feb-8th-2025-aap-bjp-congress snt

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, determining whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the national capital after 27 years.

The Congress, which failed to win any seats in the last two elections, is also hoping for a turnaround.

Several exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP over the AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout on Wednesday was recorded at 60.54 percent.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cemented its dominance in Delhi's political landscape during the 2015 Assembly elections, sweeping 67 out of 70 seats and leaving both the BJP and Congress in the dust.

In 2020, the AAP repeated its success, winning 62 seats and once again reducing the BJP and Congress to the fringes.

Another victory for the AAP in this election would solidify Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership in Delhi and boost his political stature on the national stage.

On the other hand, a win for the BJP would mark its return to power in Delhi after 27 years, breaking the AAP’s stronghold and challenging Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, is aiming for a revival after failing to win a single seat in the last two Assembly elections.

Live Post

10:01 PM IST

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Counting process will begin at 8 am

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for Saturday, set to determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the national capital after over 26 years. Meanwhile, the Congress is eyeing a comeback, hoping to make gains after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

Stay tuned to this space for Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE updates from 8 am on February 8.

10:00 PM IST

Delhi Election 2025 Results Live updates: Securing counting centres

Two metal frame detectors, hand-held metal detectors and X-ray machines will ensure proper security of the 19 counting centres. Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all the counting centres.

10:00 PM IST

Delhi Election 2025 Results: 10,000 police personnel deployed for vote counting

A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies per centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on Saturday.

10:00 PM IST

Delhi Election 2025: BJP confident of victory, AAP dismisses exit polls

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence that his party will secure nearly 50 seats in the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting that it will retain power with its convener, Arvind Kejriwal, set to become chief minister for a fourth consecutive term.

10:01 PM IST:

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for Saturday, set to determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the national capital after over 26 years. Meanwhile, the Congress is eyeing a comeback, hoping to make gains after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

Stay tuned to this space for Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE updates from 8 am on February 8.

10:00 PM IST:

Two metal frame detectors, hand-held metal detectors and X-ray machines will ensure proper security of the 19 counting centres. Delhi Police has already conducted anti-sabotage checks at all the counting centres.

10:00 PM IST:

A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies per centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on Saturday.

10:00 PM IST:

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence that his party will secure nearly 50 seats in the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting that it will retain power with its convener, Arvind Kejriwal, set to become chief minister for a fourth consecutive term.

Top Stories
India at 75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

India at 75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football

India at 75 Sports Legends Kapil Dev The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

Top Videos
Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Trending News

'India stands for rights of Palestinian people': Shashi Tharoor denounces Trump's idea to "take over" Gaza dmn

'India stands for rights of Palestinian people': Shashi Tharoor denounces Trump's idea to "take over" Gaza

INHUMANE! Puppies and mother allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kerala's Kannur, netizens call for justice dmn

INHUMANE! Puppies and mother allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kerala's Kannur, netizens call for justice

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson’s $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares ‘Highly Opportunistic:’ Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson’s $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares ‘Highly Opportunistic:’ Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved