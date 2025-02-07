Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE updates: Will AAP retain power or BJP end 27-year wait?

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, determining whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the national capital after 27 years.

The Congress, which failed to win any seats in the last two elections, is also hoping for a turnaround.

Several exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP over the AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout on Wednesday was recorded at 60.54 percent.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cemented its dominance in Delhi's political landscape during the 2015 Assembly elections, sweeping 67 out of 70 seats and leaving both the BJP and Congress in the dust.

In 2020, the AAP repeated its success, winning 62 seats and once again reducing the BJP and Congress to the fringes.

Another victory for the AAP in this election would solidify Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership in Delhi and boost his political stature on the national stage.

On the other hand, a win for the BJP would mark its return to power in Delhi after 27 years, breaking the AAP’s stronghold and challenging Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, is aiming for a revival after failing to win a single seat in the last two Assembly elections.