Delhi elections 2025: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj vows to approach SC after alleging poll manipulation by police

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges police interference in Delhi Assembly elections, claims DCP and SHO favored BJP, and threatens to approach Supreme Court if no action is taken.

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): As voting for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Station House Officer (SHO) at East of Kailash were trying to influence the elections and if action is not taken against them he would approach the Supreme Court.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "I have posted both videos on 'X' and tagged the Police Commissioner and the Election Commission on it. One is from East of Kailash Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1. People were getting down from car parked just in front of booth and gave their votes while a women who came in auto to vote was stopped 200 mts away. Should the DCP and SHO not be suspended? They were doing duty for BJP. They are trying to influence the elections but no action is being taken. Both EC and Police Commissioner have not answered to my tweet. If no action is taken, I will approach the SC."

"In Chirag Delhi and Shahpur JAT which is our stronghold, village people wake up early. Women went to vote at 7 am. I tweeted that lights were switched off at polling booths, when I went to Shahpur Jat then a senior women told that allegations are correct. The lights in the booth were switched off. This was a conspiracy. If the police and EC are involved, I will go to SC," he added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj cast his vote at an MCD School in Chirag Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj claimed that the police were putting up barricades and attempting to influence the election in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi.

"You have been standing here since morning to influence the elections. Why are the barricades being put up? Which senior officer of the Delhi Police has instructed them to do so? This is all being done to disturb the poor villagers. Malviya Nagar ACP and SHO are openly doing this wherever there is a stronghold of AAP. The SHO even raided our private premises last night," he said.

"21,000 people cast their votes here. The police are doing this in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi. People can't come from the metro or the roads to cast their votes. Did Virendra Sachdeva or President Murmu get out of the car 200 meters away from the polling station? There are no guidelines," the AAP leader added.

However, South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said that the police would investigate the concerns raised by the AAP leader.

"There is an exception for the elderly and those who cannot walk. For them, bringing their car inside is allowed. This rule is being implemented everywhere. We will investigate the places where Saurabh Bharadwaj is raising concerns," Ankit Chauhan said.

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory.

As per the Elections Commission of India (ECI), voters who were in the queue by the closing time were still allowed to cast their votes.



The results of this three-way battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are set to be announced on February 8, when the vote counting will take place.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections. (ANI)



