Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting concludes; 57.70% voter turnout till 5 pm

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting concludes; 57.70% voter turnout till 5 pm shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections. Voters who were in the queue by the closing time were still allowed to cast their votes, EC said.

The North-East district of the national capital saw the highest turnout at 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts. Whereas, the lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm.

Also read: AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya blows flying kisses at women during Delhi poll campaign, booked (WATCH)

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers were deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur dmn

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur

BREAKING: BJP likely to win as per Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls ddr

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls: BJP predicted to win 40-44 seats, trouble for AAP

Delhi polls: Polling booth stands out with space-themed displays, 'astronauts' assist voters dmn

Delhi elections 2025: Polling booth stands out with space-themed displays, 'astronauts' assist voters (WATCH)

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured vkp

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured

Recent Stories

Breaking the opponent's back: Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 HRD

'Breaking the opponent's back': Hardik lavishes praise on Kohli for his heroics in IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur dmn

Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Uber Stock Stumbles As Soft Guidance Eclipses Q4 Beat, But Retail Confidence Soars To Year-High

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Alphabet Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Slight Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Swoops In To Buy The Dip

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks In Jeopardy? Retail Buzz Picks Up As Report Fuels Doubts

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon