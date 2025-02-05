Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting concludes; 57.70% voter turnout till 5 pm

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections.

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections. Voters who were in the queue by the closing time were still allowed to cast their votes, EC said.

The North-East district of the national capital saw the highest turnout at 63.83 per cent turnout among all districts. Whereas, the lowest turnout of 53.77 per cent was recorded in the South East district just behind the New Delhi district where a turnout of 54.37 per cent was recorded at 5 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 58.86 per cent, East 58.98 per cent, North 57.24 per cent, North West 58.05 per cent, Shahdara 61.35 per cent, South 55.72 per cent, Central 55.24 per cent and West 57.42 per cent, as of 5 pm.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers were deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

