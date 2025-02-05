Erode East, Milkipur by-elections: 64.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's Erode, 65.25% in UP's Milkipur

Voter turnout in the Erode East and Milkipur by-elections was strong, with 64.02% in Erode East and 65.25% in Milkipur by 5 pm, reflecting significant voter engagement in both constituencies.

In the by-election in Tamil Nadu's Erode East and Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur, voters turned up enthusiastically to cast their votes. In Erode, the DMK has fielded former MLA V. C. Chandrakumar, while the NTK has chosen M. K. Seethalakshmi as their candidate. Both the AIADMK and BJP have decided to boycott the by-election, which was triggered by the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan last year. The Erode East constituency has a total of 227,546 registered voters, with nine polling booths marked as sensitive and extra security arrangements made accordingly. By 5 pm, the voter turnout reached 64.02%, with a strong turnout at the polling stations.

Meanwhile, in Milkipur, the by-election is being held in a Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency, with a total of 370,829 voters. The election has attracted significant attention, as it is a direct contest between BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP's Ajit Prasad. The bypoll was called after the resignation of SP’s Awadhesh Prasad, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024. By 5 pm, Milkipur had recorded a voter turnout of 65.25%.

The campaign in Milkipur has been marked by rising tensions, with accusations of voter intimidation and attempts to influence the electoral process. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns over alleged voter harassment, specifically pointing to police checking voter IDs at polling stations. Yadav posted on social media, demanding that the Election Commission investigate the issue. In response, Ayodhya Police clarified that the identity cards being checked belonged to booth agents, not voters, and urged against spreading misleading information.

Additionally, Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the election by preventing voters from casting their ballots, alleging threats and harassment. He claimed that polling agents were being chased away and that Muslim women were being pressured to reveal their identities by having their burqas removed. Pandey also alleged that the police were working in favor of the BJP, which he claimed was trying to win the seat through unfair means.

