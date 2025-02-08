Delhi Election Results 2025: Kejriwal failed to perform, didn't keep promises, says Robert Vadra

As the current trends show, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to get a majority in the Delhi assembly elections. Businessman Robert Vadra stated that the outcome is a result of AAP's performance.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "What citizens of Delhi choose, they have thought about it... The citizens of Delhi saw that Kejriwal did not perform and they did not keep the promises they made."

He further launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the AAP chief used my name during 2012-13 to create his political base.

He further said that he was surprised how Kejriwal falsely accused him due to his relation to the Gandhi family.

"In 2012-13, Kejriwal used my name. He was an upcoming politician trying to create a base for himself. He carried out a movement but he forgot his foundation... I was surprised at how he falsely accused me only because I'm a part of the Gandhi family," Vadra said.

"He felt that he could use my name and promote himself. He would bring up A4-size papers and show them in a press conference but there was nothing he could prove. He just knew that if he used somebody from the Gandhi family, he would get exposure... Today, seeing how Arvind Kejriwal's party has come down to about 20 seats," the businessman said.

Further highlighting former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, he said, "The people of Delhi were very happy with Sheila Dixit... Congress has done well, much better than a decade ago."

As per the early trends from the Election Commission, BJP is currently leading on 47 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party is on 23. Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi election results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the current trends.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit the party's headquarters on Saturday evening.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi...He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," Sachdeva said.

BJP workers celebrated outside the party's office in New Delhi as early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office. BJP leaders, including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and party vice president Baijayant Panda, among others, also met at the party office after its performance in the Delhi polls.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

