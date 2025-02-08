Delhi Election 2025: Saffron surge in national capital as BJP ends AAP's reign; exit polls proven right

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to form the government in Delhi after 27 years of absence, as it crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, surpassing the 36-seat threshold.

By 3 PM on February 8, the Election Commission trends indicated that out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, the BJP had already won 37 seats and was leading in 11 more. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has held power in the city for two consecutive terms, could manage only 11 seats and was leading in 12.

While the Congress failed to secure a seat in the current election, exit polls largely predicted the BJP’s resurgence and AAP's stunning loss. Among the most accurate exit polls, Axis My India forecasted a significant lead for the BJP with 45-55 seats, while projecting AAP to secure 15-25 seats. Today’s Chanakya made a similar projection, giving BJP 45-57 seats and AAP 13-25. Other polls also saw BJP ahead, with the P-Marq exit poll predicting 39-49 seats for BJP and 21-31 for AAP.

Some surveys, such as CNX and People’s Pulse, predicted an even bigger victory for the BJP, with the latter projecting 51-60 seats for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and only 10-19 seats for the AAP.

While most exit polls suggested Congress would fail to make an impact, Chanakya Strategies foresaw a potential 2-3 seats for the party, a stark contrast to its predicted performance of zero seats in other polls.

On the other hand, there were a couple of surveys predicting an AAP win. Wee Preside gave the AAP 46-52 seats, while Mind Brink Media projected 44-49 seats for AAP and just 21-25 for BJP.

