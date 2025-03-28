Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

World News
On 11 April 2012, a huge 8.6 Mw earthquake 610km off the Banda Aceh coast was recorded.
In April 1946, an 8.6 Mw earthquake caused a widespread tsunami travelling at a reported 800km/h right across the Pacific Ocean.
In Tibet and India, this 8.6 Mw earthquake triggered landslides, land cracks, and floods, destroying entire villages.
An 8.7 Mw earthquake on Rat Island in 1965 caused a tsunami wave over 10m in height on Shemya Island 304km away.
An 8.8 Mw earthquake rocked the coast of central Chile in the early hours of 27 February 2010, close to the coastal city of Concepcion.
On November 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia triggered a major tsunami.
A 9.1 magnitude quake caused a massive tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Between 9.1 to 9.3 magnitude, it triggered a devastating tsunami affecting 14 countries.
A 9.2 magnitude quake on 27 Marchm 1964, affecting large areas of North America
The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile, magnitude 9.5, was the strongest ever recorded, killing around 5,700 people.
