Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

Image credits: AI Generated

10. 2012 Indian Ocean Earthquake

On 11 April 2012, a huge 8.6 Mw earthquake 610km off the Banda Aceh coast was recorded.

Image credits: Pixabay

9. 1946 Aleutian Islands Earthquake

In April 1946, an 8.6 Mw earthquake caused a widespread tsunami travelling at a reported 800km/h right across the Pacific Ocean.

Image credits: Pixabay

8. 1950 Assam-Tibet Earthquake

In Tibet and India, this 8.6 Mw earthquake triggered landslides, land cracks, and floods, destroying entire villages.

Image credits: Pixabay

7. 1965 Rat Island Earthquake

An 8.7 Mw earthquake on Rat Island in 1965 caused a tsunami wave over 10m in height on Shemya Island 304km away. 

Image credits: Pixabay

6. 2010 Chile Earthquake

An 8.8 Mw earthquake rocked the coast of central Chile in the early hours of 27 February 2010, close to the coastal city of Concepcion.

Image credits: Pixabay

5. 1952 Severo-Kurilsk, Russia

On November 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia triggered a major tsunami.

Image credits: Pixabay

4. 2011 Tohoku Earthquake, Japan

A 9.1 magnitude quake caused a massive tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Image credits: Pixabay

3. 2004 Sumatra Earthquake, Indian Ocean

Between 9.1 to 9.3 magnitude, it triggered a devastating tsunami affecting 14 countries.

Image credits: Pixabay

2. 1964 Alaska Earthquake, USA

A 9.2 magnitude quake on 27 Marchm 1964, affecting large areas of North America

Image credits: Pixabay

1. 1960 Valdivia Earthquake, Chile

The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile, magnitude 9.5, was the strongest ever recorded, killing around 5,700 people.

Image credits: Pixabay

