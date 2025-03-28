WhatsApp, Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules

Read Full Gallery

The new tax bill grants income tax authorities extensive digital access. Officials will be able to scrutinize communications on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and email.

Starting April 1, 2025, Indian tax officials will have the power to access communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and emails under the provisions of the Income Tax Bill, 2025. This move is aimed at strengthening tax enforcement and curbing unaccounted money and financial irregularities.

Why has the government introduced the Bill?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the Lok Sabha on March 27, explained the rationale behind introducing the new Income Tax Bill, 2025. The bill, tabled on February 13, seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961 while retaining most of its core provisions. However, it introduces measures to simplify legal language, remove outdated sections, and modernize tax enforcement.

According to Sitharaman, the bill is designed to keep up with evolving technology and ensure that virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies, are properly accounted for. The ability to access digital evidence will help authorities detect tax evasion more effectively and provide solid proof for legal proceedings.

How digital evidence has helped uncover tax evasion

Sitharaman cited several instances where digital footprints helped expose unaccounted money. She revealed that encrypted messages on mobile phones led to the discovery of Rs 250 crore in unaccounted funds. WhatsApp messages alone played a crucial role in detecting Rs 200 crore in undisclosed assets related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Additionally, officials leveraged Google Maps history to track frequently visited locations where cash was allegedly hidden. Social media platforms like Instagram were also analyzed to investigate ‘benami’ property ownership.

What can officials access under the new Bill?

The new tax bill grants income tax authorities extensive digital access. Officials will be able to scrutinize communications on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and email. Furthermore, businesses using software or servers to conceal financial transactions will come under the scanner. The bill also expands the definition of undisclosed income to include virtual digital assets like cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and other cryptographic representations of value. As part of search and seizure operations, tax authorities will have the right to access email servers, social media accounts, online investment and trading platforms, and websites storing asset ownership details. Additionally, the bill empowers authorities to override access codes and encryption barriers to inspect digital environments during tax investigations.

What this means for taxpayers

With the new bill set to come into effect, individuals and businesses engaged in digital financial transactions must ensure compliance with tax regulations. Authorities are likely to intensify scrutiny of digital communications and financial records, making it crucial for taxpayers to maintain transparency in their transactions.

