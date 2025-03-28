user
Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor

Salman's comments sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding his humor and others debating the complications of mentioning other actors name and defending the idea of Nepotism. 
 

article_image1
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan is currently promoting his film 'Sikandar' along with his costar Rashmika Mandanna. During these conversations, Salman khan took a dig at Kangana Ranaut's nepotism claims over the years. 

article_image2

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the nepotism and favourism in the Bollywood and she always stated the struggles of outsiders in the Industry. This speeches did not just end as statements. But they have become wars on the internet. 


article_image3

Salman Khan

Salman Khan dismissed the whole idea of being completely self made. he also highlighted the role of teamwork and opportunities in shaping one's career. He spoke about his journey and credited his father Salim Khan for his success. Salman Stated, ''Nobody in this world is self-made. I don’t believe in that. It’s all teamwork''

article_image4

Salman Khan

Being a superstar himself, Salman also helped many new commers in the Industry from directors to actors. This actor has been working to develop the art of cinema rather than focus on his own growth in different industries. 

article_image5

Kangana Ranaut

Salman humorously misheard a journalist's mention of Raveena Tandon's daughter and quipped about Kangana Ranaut's future children. "Ab Kangana ki beti aayengi, toh films karengi ya politics join karengi? Toh unko bhi kuch aur karna padega," (In future Kangana's kids will come. Will they work for films or for politics). 

 

article_image6

Salman Khan

Salman shared his opinion on star kids and said that star kids often have opportunities due to their family connections but highlighted the fact that success is completely dependent on individual talent and hard work.

