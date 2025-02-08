Delhi Election 2025 Results: A look at the biggest losers and giant slayers as BJP ends AAP's reign

The Delhi Assembly election results on Saturday delivered a decisive blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory that will see the party return to power in the national capital after more than two decades.

The Delhi Assembly election results on Saturday delivered a decisive blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory that will see the party return to power in the national capital after more than two decades. The BJP has claimed 48 out of the 70 seats, inching closer to forming the next government in Delhi. AAP, in stark contrast, trails far behind with just 22 seats. Meanwhile, Congress faces another crushing defeat, likely failing to secure a single seat for the third consecutive election.

The most significant upset came in the New Delhi constituency, where Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener and Delhi’s Chief Minister, lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal, who had held the seat for over a decade, was defeated by a margin of over 4,000 votes, signaling a major turning point in Delhi’s political landscape. This loss, alongside the defeat of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, has dealt a devastating blow to AAP’s leadership.

While AAP was able to retain the Kalkaji seat, with Chief Minister Atishi defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the overall outcome paints a grim picture for the party. Political analysts are pointing to the growing corruption allegations against top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, as the key factor behind the party's downfall. The Delhi excise scam, in which both leaders are allegedly implicated, has turned public sentiment against AAP. Kejriwal’s promise to resign if found dishonest, made last year, now seems to have backfired, with voters rejecting his leadership in a decisive manner.

AAP, once celebrated as a reformist force in Delhi politics, now faces questions about its credibility and future. The party’s involvement in multiple corruption controversies has severely tarnished its image, undermining its previous anti-corruption narrative. In addition to the setbacks in the Delhi Assembly election, AAP’s poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls further suggest a deepening crisis of credibility for the party.

Kejriwal’s personal loss in New Delhi could mark the beginning of a turbulent phase for AAP. The party now finds itself at a crossroads, with its leadership in disarray and its future in Delhi and beyond uncertain. As BJP celebrates its triumph, the road ahead for AAP looks increasingly uncertain, and the party faces a long road to regain the trust of voters.

For BJP, this victory represents a historic moment, as the party looks set to reclaim control of the Delhi Assembly after years of AAP dominance. The defeat of prominent AAP figures, coupled with the party’s ongoing internal struggles, indicates that the political landscape of Delhi has undergone a major shift, and BJP’s grip on power is now stronger than ever.

Big Losers in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi)

A major shocker in the Delhi election results is the defeat of AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, a prominent figure in the city’s politics, lost the New Delhi constituency to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma by 4,089 votes. Verma secured 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal received 25,999, a loss that marks a significant blow to AAP's hold in the capital. Manish Sisodia (Jangpura)

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia faced a narrow defeat from BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura. Marwah won with a margin of just 675 votes, securing 38,859 votes against Sisodia's 38,184. The loss in Jangpura, a seat that AAP had controlled since 2015, signals a shift in voter sentiment and is a huge setback for the party. Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash)

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj lost the Greater Kailash seat to BJP's Shikha Roy by 3,188 votes. Bharadwaj, who had previously won the seat in 2020 with a comfortable margin, couldn’t hold onto the constituency this time as BJP’s influence in the area grew. Satyendra Jain (Shakur Basti)

A former Delhi Minister, Satyendra Jain, was defeated by BJP’s Karnail Singh in Shakur Basti by nearly 21,000 votes. Jain had previously won this seat in 2020 with a narrower margin, but this time, the BJP managed to secure a decisive victory, marking another loss for AAP in the city. Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji)

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, a seasoned politician with years of experience, lost the Kalkaji seat to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by over 3,500 votes. Despite his deep roots in the constituency, Bidhuri couldn't hold off Atishi, who won with 52,154 votes. Alka Lamba (Kalkaji)

Congress's Alka Lamba faced a crushing defeat in Kalkaji, securing less than 5,000 votes as Atishi triumphed over both Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Lamba’s loss further highlights Congress’s diminishing influence in Delhi, with the party struggling to make an impact in this election.

Giant Slayers of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Parvesh Sahib Singh (New Delhi)

In one of the most significant upsets of the election, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,089 votes. Verma’s victory, attributed to his close alignment with PM Modi’s vision, marks a major shift in the political landscape of the capital, as it had been a stronghold for AAP for years. Atishi (Kalkaji)

Despite AAP's overall struggles, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi secured a hard-fought victory in Kalkaji, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes. While her victory margin has narrowed since 2020, Atishi’s win remains a beacon of hope for AAP amid the party’s losses across the city. Kailash Gahlot (Bijwasan)

A surprising giant slayer in this election is BJP's Kailash Gahlot, who shifted allegiance from AAP to BJP in November 2024. Gahlot managed to secure a comfortable lead of 9,833 votes over AAP's Surender Bhardwaj in the Bijwasan constituency, reflecting BJP’s growing dominance even in areas where AAP once held sway. Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Jangpura)

In another close contest, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged victorious in Jangpura, defeating AAP’s Manish Sisodia by just around 600 votes. This victory in a constituency that had been a stronghold for AAP marks a significant upset and a big win for BJP in the heart of Delhi.

