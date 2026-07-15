Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new 300-bed district hospital in Indore, valued at Rs 83.13 crore. He stated the government's dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing the number of medical colleges in the state.

New Hospital to Boost Regional Healthcare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed 300-bed district hospital worth around Rs 83.13 crore in Indore and said the state government is committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding medical education across the state.

Addressing the inaugural programme, the Chief Minister said the newly constructed hospital would provide quality healthcare services not only to residents of Indore but also to people from neighbouring districts. CM Yadav said that the newly constructed district hospital is another significant addition to Indore's healthcare infrastructure. The state government is continuously expanding public amenities while ensuring quality in construction works. He expressed confidence that this hospital will provide better healthcare services to citizens.

Constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, the G+4 hospital has been built on nearly 3.40 acres along Dhar Road with a built-up area of approximately two lakh square feet. The hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities, including OPD services, medicine and surgery departments, gynaecology wards and operation theatres, paediatric care, a dialysis unit, a pathology laboratory, a modern nursing call system, digital X-ray, CT scan, MRI and ultrasonography services. Gynaecology, MRI, CT scan and X-ray services have already become operational.

Expansion of Medical Education

Highlighting the state's progress in medical education, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had only five medical colleges with around 500 seats until 2003, but now has 33 medical colleges and more than 5,500 MBBS seats. "Our target is to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 52. Madhya Pradesh is the only state that will bear the tuition fees of meritorious students who qualify the NEET examination but secure admission in private medical colleges or equivalent institutions," the Chief Minister said.

Indore Gets New International Flight

Additionally, the Chief Minister also flagged off the state's first international flight funded under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy, operating from Indore to Abu Dhabi. The launch of the direct international flight between Indore and Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's global connectivity and open new avenues for tourism, trade, investment and employment. The flight will operate four days a week which include Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. (ANI)