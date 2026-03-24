Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly beheading a 38-year-old Delhi woman and dumping her body near a canal in a forested area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said.

A 38-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly murdered and beheaded by her lover and an accomplice, and her body was dumped near a canal in a forested area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

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On March 15, a decomposed torso was discovered near a canal in a forested patch of Ghunghrawali village. The deceased was later identified as Babli Devi and her last rites were conducted on March 18.

The prime accused, Vikas Kumar, allegedly brought Babli to his native village on a motorcycle. There, along with his cousin Sachin and friend Aman Kumar, the trio reportedly consumed alcohol before the crime. Police said Babli was overpowered, her limbs restrained, and she was decapitated using a sharp weapon. To erase her identity, her head was dumped nearly 500 meters away from the body.

Babli’s family in Delhi, her mother, daughter, and brother-in-law, came across her photograph shared by the police on social media. On March 22, they confirmed her identity.

Shanker Prasad revealed that Vikas Kumar, 32, had been in a relationship with Babli for nearly three years. After the death of her husband due to cancer, the two had reportedly lived together in Delhi. Vikas, who had earlier worked with Babli’s late husband at a private hospital, was known to the family.

However, tensions escalated when Vikas decided to marry another woman in December 2025, while Babli allegedly continued to insist on staying with him.

After committing the crime, Vikas allegedly attended a family function in his village before returning to Muradnagar, where he had shifted following his marriage. He even filed a missing person complaint to mislead police.

Police eventually tracked his movements through surveillance, placing him at the crime scene. Vikas was arrested from Muradnagar, while Aman Kumar was detained in Bulandshahr. Authorities recovered the murder weapon, illegal firearms, and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Both Vikas and Aman have reportedly confessed, while efforts are underway to nab the third accused, Sachin. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder and destruction of evidence.