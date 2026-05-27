A Hyderabad fast-track court convicted Chilkur Sandeep Kumar (20) in a 2019 sexual assault case of a 4-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, fined ₹50,000, and ordered to pay ₹3 lakh compensation to the victim.

The fast-track special judge for speedy disposal of POCSO and rape cases in Hyderabad has convicted Chilkur Sandeep Kumar, 20, of Rajendranagar, in a 2019 sexual assault case involving a four-year-old girl.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women's Safety, Hyderabad, the court sentenced Sandeep Kumar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000. It also ordered compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim. The case was registered under Section 376 IPC and Section 5(m) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Rajendranagar Police Station.

Details of the Crime

According to the Hyderabad police, "Fast track special judge of speedy disposal of POCSO and rape trials, at Hyderabad, has convicted the accused person Chilkur Sandeep Kumar, son of Ramulu, Age 20 yrs, resident of Rajendranagar, of the POCSO Act, of Rajendranagar Police Station. In the said case, the accused is convicted for Imprisonment for 20 years (Twenty Years) and to pay a fine of Rs 50,000/- and with Compensation of Rs. 3, 00,000/-. The Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner stated that the "facts of the case are that on 04.06.2019 at 13:30 hours received a complaint from the mother of the victim girl (Victim Age 04 years). The victim was four years old and studying in nursery and was playing at her residence at Erraboda near Upperpally with other kids. The accused was known as a neighbour and took her to his residence and sexually assaulted her once. Hence, a police complaint was filed at Rajendranagar Police Station and forwarded to Bharosa for recording of 180 BNS statement."

Victim Support and Counselling

The Hyderabad police further informed that the Bharosa team provided continuous counselling sessions to assist the victim and her family. Additionally, they offered moral and emotional support through consistent follow-up sessions. The family was exceedingly happy to hear about the conviction.

Coordinated Effort Praised

The concerted efforts by the Investigating Officers, G. Suresh (IO), Inspector of Police Rajendranagar PS, Hyd, K. Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP of Rajendranagar division, Spl Additional Public Prosecutor, B. Venkateshwara Reddy, Legal Counsellors - Dhruthi Chowdary and Chandu Alimela, Bharosa, Bharosa Team and Court Duty Officer N Krishnayya contributed immensely during the course of the trial, which ended in Conviction.

The concerted efforts of Police Officers and Officers at Bharosa Centre were closely monitored by Lavanya NJP, DCP, Women Safety, Prasanna Lakshmi, ACP, Women Safety, Hyderabad, apart from P. Padma, Inspector Bharosa and Gadusu Jyothi, Centre Administrator. Meanwhile, VC Sajjanar, IPS, CP, Hyderabad, appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for their efforts and coordination. (ANI)