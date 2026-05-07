Delhi recorded 64 crimes against foreigners in 2024, the highest among all Union Territories. The number has steadily increased from 40 cases in 2022 and 63 in 2023. Capital also reported India’s highest railway police crime rate at 24.3 cases per lakh population. NCRB figures showed Delhi contributed nearly all crimes against foreigners among UTs.

Delhi registered 64 cases of crimes against foreigners in 2024, the highest among all Union Territories, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The number is slightly higher than the 63 cases reported in 2023 and much higher than the 40 cases recorded in 2022.

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The figures show a steady rise in such crimes in the national capital over the last three years. Across all Union Territories, 67 cases of crimes against foreigners were reported in 2024. Delhi alone accounted for 64 of those cases. Jammu and Kashmir reported two such cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one case. Chandigarh, which had reported four cases in 2023, recorded no cases in 2024.

Chargesheeting rate below national average

The NCRB data also showed that Delhi’s chargesheeting rate in these cases stood at 46 per cent in 2024. This was lower than the national average of 68 per cent.

The overall chargesheeting rate for Union Territories was 45.5 per cent. Across India, 257 cases of crimes against foreigners were registered in 2024. The number was 238 in 2023 and 192 in 2022, showing a nationwide increase as well.

Among states, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of such cases at 41, followed by Karnataka with 32 cases.

Delhi tops railway crime rate list

Apart from crimes against foreigners, Delhi also recorded the highest crime rate under the Government Railway Police (GRP) among all states and Union Territories.

The NCRB data showed Delhi reported a GRP crime rate of 24.3 cases per lakh population in 2024.

The capital registered 5,315 GRP cases during the year. This was slightly higher than the 5,176 cases reported in 2023 and much higher than the 3,243 cases recorded in 2022.

The GRP handles crimes that take place on trains and railway property under criminal laws and special local laws.

Maharashtra records most GRP cases overall

While Delhi had the highest crime rate, Maharashtra recorded the highest total number of GRP cases in the country at 20,519 in 2024.

Madhya Pradesh followed with 12,931 cases, while Gujarat recorded 8,220 cases.

Kerala had the second-highest GRP crime rate at 19.5, followed by Maharashtra at 16.1 and Madhya Pradesh at 14.7.

Across India, a total of 83,699 GRP cases were registered in 2024, slightly lower than the 83,877 cases recorded in 2023.

The all-India GRP crime rate stood at 6.0.

(With inputs from agencies)