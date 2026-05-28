The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the Amar Colony shooting where a 17-year-old boy was shot at an eatery. The victim remains in a critical condition at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. One minor has been apprehended.

Probe Transferred to Crime Branch

The investigation into the Amar Colony shooting case, where a 17-year-old boy was shot at a local eatery, was transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The decision to hand over the probe to the specialised unit comes amid the critical condition of the victim, who is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The incident took place in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to Delhi police sources.

Details of the Shooting

A 17-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at him following an altercation at an eatery in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, Delhi Police said. The injured boy was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be critical but stable, police added. No other person was injured in the incident.

According to police, "a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at PS Amar Colony at around 7:54 pm. During the initial enquiry, police found that the victim was sitting at the eatery with a girl when a group of boys passed by and one of them allegedly touched the victim's chair. The victim objected to it, following which the group left the spot."

Delhi Police said the group returned after around 4-5 minutes and one of the boys allegedly fired one round at the victim before fleeing from the spot.

Investigation and Arrests

Crime teams inspected the spot, and multiple police teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage and conduct technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

The Delhi Police have apprehended one of the accused in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police sources said the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. They further stated that one of the accused had opened fire for the second time this year.

According to police sources, the accused apprehended by the Delhi Police in the Amar Colony case is a minor and they added that the detained minor is not the main shooter.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)