President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid al-Adha. The President called it a symbol of sacrifice and devotion, while the PM hoped it would deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in society.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, calling it a symbol of "self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion."

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In a post on X, the President underscored the significance and meaning of the festival, stating that it inspires to "serve humanity, particularly the deprived class."

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of self-surrender, sacrifice, and devotion. This festival inspires us to serve humanity, particularly the deprived classes. Let us, on this occasion, move forward with greater determination to promote love and harmony in society," she wrote.

عید الضحیٰ کے موقع پر میں تمام اہل وطن بالخصوص مسلمان بھائیوں اور بہنوں کو دل کی گہرائیوں سے مبارکباد پیش کرتی ہوں۔ یہ تہوار خود سپردگی، ایثار اور قربانی کی علامت ہے۔ یہ تہوار ہمیں انسانیت بالخصوص محروم طبقات کی خدمت کرنے کی ترغیب دیتا ہے۔ آئیے، اس موقع پر ہم معاشرے میں محبت… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 28, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, hoping that the festival deepens the spirit of "brotherhood and happiness."

In a post on X, the PM wished the festival to the countrymen and expressed well wishes for success and health.

"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," he wrote on X.

Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

About Eid al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)