Delhi police have registered a murder case and are pursuing the identified suspect, utilizing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. The motive is under investigation, focusing on possible relationship disputes.

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was shot dead in a busy market area of northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Sunday night, allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The shooting took place around 8:10 pm near a clinic in D block, a crowded commercial area. According to the police, the girl had gone out with a friend to buy snacks when she was approached by the accused and another person. "A man arrived at the spot with a companion and allegedly opened fire at the girl from close range. Her friend was not injured," a senior police officer said. The assailant reportedly fired four rounds. The girl collapsed after being hit and was bleeding heavily. Bystanders rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

Initial findings suggest that the accused was in a relationship with the victim, though the motive behind the shooting has not been confirmed. Investigators are exploring all personal angles, including any recent disputes. A case of murder has been registered. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused, whose identity has been established.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning several eyewitnesses. The victim’s friend, who was with her during the incident, is considered a key witness in the investigation. The girl lived with her mother in a jhuggi in Jahangirpuri. Her mother works as a house help, while her father resides in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

This is the second incident in recent months where a woman was allegedly killed by a romantic partner in the capital. In June, a 29-year-old woman was found strangled inside a hotel room in Paharganj, with her boyfriend staying next to her body overnight.