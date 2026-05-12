Patiala House court has ordered a conclusive inquiry report from the Delhi Police on complaints about missing dogs, Kaddu and Brownie, from the IGI Airport area. The court is hearing complaints from two women and will hear the matter next on May 26.

Patiala House court has called for a conclusive inquiry report on missing dogs complaints from the Delhi Police. It has directed an inquiry into social media reports about the disappearance of dogs Kaddu and Brownie from the IGI Airport area. Delhi Police informed that it is taking legal opinion on the registration of an FIR.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The court is dealing with complaints filed by two women named Rashim Sharma and Rekha Arora, regarding the disappearance of the dogs in March 2026. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Pranav Joshi directed, " Since it is yet to be informed to this Court whether FIR would be registered on the complaints, further inquiry shall be conducted regarding the social media reports which are filed today by the complainants. " A conclusive inquiry report regarding the action taken. alongwith the direction given today shall be filed by NDOH," ACJM Joshi ordered on May 11. The matter has been listed on May 26 for further hearing.

Police Submit Initial Report

In pursuance of the order of April 29, 2026, the Delhi Police has submitted a report containing the CCTV footage of the area of Terminal-1 of the airport. It is stated by the Delhi police that one driver of JK Contractor was examined, but he denied his involvement, though he initially admitted that he located the dog. The officials of JK Contractor did not join the inquiry. The official of DIAL has denied their involvement in the relocation of the dogs.

Complainants Present New Evidence

During the hearing on Monday, the complainants filed a compilation of social media reports of the dogs being detained in the airport area alongwith reports of the death of other dogs due to starvation. It was submitted by Advocate Manish Gandhi, Counsel for the complainants, that one FIR is also registered against DRDO in a similar matter.

The complainants also filed a copy of social media reports where it was stated on behalf of Delhi Airport that 'Brown dog', which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression, has been carefully handled, calmed and gently returned to its familiar environment.

They also filed a second report stating Delhi Airport has written, 'At the same time, we learnt from some social media posts about another dog at T-3 which has reportedly been missing since March 26. It was submitted that the relocation of the dog was done in a pre-planned manner.

Legal Arguments Presented

Advocate Gandhi submitted that the allegations are squarely covered under Section 325 BNS, which is cognizable in nature.

It was further submitted that, as per the notification of the government of March 10 2023, in respect of Animal Birth Control Rules 2022, none of the entities involved in the incident was empowered to relocate the dogs permanently from the Airport, which was their usual feeding area. (ANI)