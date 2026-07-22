Following a violent 'Sansad Chalo' protest by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi, a police constable sustained serious injuries. DCP Rahul Alawal noted several other injured officers have already returned to their duties despite medical advice.

Police Personnel Injured During Protest

DCP, Northeast Delhi, Rahul Alawal said that a police constable sustained multiple "serious" injuries a day after Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest march turned violent in the New Delhi area, adding that a few of the cops who were injured and recommended medical rest have resumed their duties. On police personnel being injured during the Jantar Mantar protest - police action, DCP Northeast Delhi, Rahul Alawal told ANI, "There are six individuals in total. These include Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba, Inspector Rampal Goswami, Inspector Ravinder Malik, and Sub-Inspectors Yogesh and Ajay. Constable Mohit sustained serious injuries near his head, below his eyes, and to his legs...While Mohit and two others are on medical rest, officers like Sandeep and Rampal Goswami, along with others, are back on duty. Although medical rest was recommended for one or two of them, they chose not to step away from their responsibilities; despite the injuries, they returned to work today."

Six FIRs Registered Over Violence

Meanwhile,delhi police said that they have registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence during the Parliament March. Two FIRs were registered in Parliament Street PS and one FIR in Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba Road and Kartavya Path police station each.

SHO Recounts Assault by Protesters

Station House Officer (SHO) of Connaught Place police station Sukhbir Singh Malik on Tuesday said that he was assaulted by protesters on Monday when a mob turned violent near Regal Cinema, dragging him to the ground and injuring him. Despite the injuries, he reported for duty at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. Malik told ANI that he was on duty in Connaught Place yesterday, where a crowd of around 5,000 people had gathered. Police repeatedly made announcements asking the crowd to vacate the area. Suddenly, a group of around 200 to 250 people from within the mob began pelting stones. Malik said he was dragged to the ground by protesters. He said his helmet saved him from a head injury, but he sustained injuries to both elbows, his calf muscle, and his waist in the assault. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment. He said several other personnel from Connaught Place police station were also injured in the violence, including ACP, an Inspector, a Head Constable and the driver of his vehicle. (ANI)