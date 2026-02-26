Delhi Police detained Congress workers protesting the arrest of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib. Chib was arrested for a 'shirtless protest' at the AI India Impact Summit, which Congress says was to highlight national embarrassment.

Delhi Police detained Congress workers and leaders during their protest over the arrest of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI india Impact Summit in the national capital.

Congress Defends Protest, Cites 'National Embarrassment'

Speaking about the protest, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav expressed pride over IYC for "raising their voice" at the Summit, adding that the Galgotias University "Chinese robodog" controversy and alleged theft of products due to mismanagement at the Summit had embarrassed the nation. "India was embarrassed when Galgotias University presented a Chinese product as their own, and then there was theft of products from the expo due to negligence by the management at the AI Summit. I am proud of the Indian Youth Congress members who raised their voice at the AI Summit....," he said.

Detained Workers Accuse Govt of Suppression

Meanwhile, Congress workers at the protest expressed anger over the detention and accused the governemnt of suppressing the Opposition's voice. They launched strong attacks against the India-US trade deal, claiming that it will have adverse impact on Indian farmers. "This government is scared of protests, but not for selling the dignity of the country's farmers and the future of youth. We are not going to get scared of the way this government is suppressing our voices by detaining us and beating us. We are the 'Babbar Sher' of Rahul Gandhi, we will firmly express our rebellion against the governemnt," a detained Congress worker said.

Another Congress member, while speaking to ANI, accused the BJP governemnt of treason and condemned them for the Galgotias University and Epstein files controversy, while the other said that the protests are being held to protect the rights of the farmers. "What is this democracy, if even raising a voice is considered anti-national. Where do we express our views? Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is not allowed to speak in the Parliament or out on the road, so where do we go? Is the Galgotias University 'robodog' issue or the Epstein Files controversy not shameful for them? But if some people hold a peaceful protest, they are called traitors. They are the ones committing treason by selling the nation," a party member said.

"Protesting is our democratic right. If in a democracy, the opposition won't raise its voice, then who will? It is the opposiion's duty to stand against the government's unjust policies...We are raising our voice for our farmers, to protect them from the trade deal with the US," another protestor said.

Police Allege 'Deep Conspiracy'

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib were arrested in connection with the February 20 "shirtless protest" at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

While the BJP alleged a "conspiracy" behind the protest, Congress backed its youth wing leaders, condemning the arrests. Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy." (ANI)