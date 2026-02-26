Social activist Robin Singh is nearing the completion of his 3,375.35-km, 107-day walking yatra across nine states. The campaign, which began at the Ganga's source, aims to educate the public on water conservation and has now reached Rameswaram.

A Cross-Country Walk for Water Conservation

A 3,375.35-kilometre walking yatra spanning nine states to educate the public on the importance of water, an essential natural resource, is nearing its completion after more than 100 days in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. The initiative, started by social activist Robin Singh, emphasises that despite water covering 71 per cent of the Earth, only three per cent is usable, underscoring the necessity for daily conservation efforts in agriculture, healthcare, and personal consumption.

According to the recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research, men should drink about 3 litres of water and women 2.2 to 2.5 litres of water daily.

The Journey of a Water Warrior

Robin Singh, a resident of Pibroli Khadiya village, Sagarnagar, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, started the awareness campaign called 'Jana Jana Se Jala Sampath Tanhir Bechu' at Pippanwalsai, the source of the Ganga, on November 11. Robin Singh reached Rameswaram yesterday evening after walking 3375.35 km, spanning across 107 days and 9 states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Rousing Welcome in Rameswaram

Singh, who was campaigning for water awareness along the way, was given a rousing welcome by garlanding him near Rameswaram Ramatheertham, led by Ajithkumar Dasputre and Saratha couple, who garlanded him.

A Call to Action for Future Generations

After staying in Rameswaram for 4 days and campaigning for awareness about the need for water, Robin Singh said that on March 1, he will perform Gangabhishekam at the Ramanathaswamy temple to pray for abundant rainfall and water availability in the country without any shortage. He said, "Water is needed not only for drinking, but also for daily household chores such as agriculture, electricity generation, bathing, and washing. As groundwater is currently depleting, it is necessary to save water for future generations through rainwater harvesting, water recycling, and economical use. Life cannot be lived without water. Therefore, to create awareness among the people of the country that water should not be wasted, but used responsibly, and that this rare treasure of nature should be protected."