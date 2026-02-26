The rhythmic beat of drums, flashing lights and hundreds of eyes fixed on the stage set the tone for what seemed like a traditional wedding celebration. Guests were eagerly waiting for the groom’s customary arrival on horseback, a ritual followed for generations. However, in a surprising twist, it was the bride who made a grand entry on horseback.

Dressed in a striking red lehenga, she rode in with confidence and poise, her warrior-like presence capturing everyone’s attention. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, with many praising it as a powerful symbol of changing traditions and evolving perceptions of marriage.