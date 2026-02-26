Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the RailTech Policy to foster innovation with startups and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) to simplify and speed up the claims process for passengers.

Indian Railways Announces Two Major Tech Reforms

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced the RailTech Policy and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) as Reform Number Three and Reform Number Four under Indian Railways' flagship "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" initiative.

The Rail Tech Policy aims to engage innovators, startups, industry and institutions to promote innovation in Indian Railways. The new policy simplifies the selection of innovators and introduces a dedicated "Rail Tech Portal" for innovation. Innovation challenges can be initiated by any innovator or departmental user, with a single-stage detailed submission of proposals. The policy provides a user-friendly interface, increases the scale-up grant more than three times and doubles the maximum grant for prototype development and trials. Key innovation areas include AI-based Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS), AI-based fire detection system in coaches, drone-based broken rail detection system, rail stress monitoring system, sensor-based load calculation device on parcel vans (VPUs), solar panels on coaches, AI-based coach cleaning monitoring system, obstruction detection in foggy environments, and AI-based pension and dispute resolution systems.

Reform Three: The RailTech Policy

Outlining the third reform, Vaishnaw said the RailTech Policy is designed to enable massive and systematic induction of technology into the Railways. He emphasised that startups, researchers and innovators must be able to connect with Indian Railways in a structured, meaningful and simplified manner. He said that anyone with a strong technological idea should be able to approach the Railways through a dedicated RailTech portal, which will function through a completely digital, end-to-end process.

Simplified Framework for Innovation

The objective, he explained, is to shift away from the earlier complex system of vendor selection based strictly on rigid specifications and to instead create a simplified, innovation-driven framework focused on trial and adoption of new technologies. Vaishnaw stated that the RailTech Policy has been designed after studying successful models such as the iDEX initiative in defence, the startup frameworks in the Ministry of Electronics & IT, and telecom sector innovation policies. Drawing from these experiences, the Railways has attempted to remove procedural bottlenecks and create a transparent, simplified and innovation-friendly ecosystem. He said that if successful, this model could serve as a template for other sectors as well.

Funding and Scaling Innovations

Explaining the funding structure, he noted that when a startup or innovator proposes a viable technological solution, for example, AI-based camera systems to detect elephants near railway tracks, the Railways would support up to 50 per cent of the development funding required. Once the project proves successful, substantial long-term orders will be placed to enable scaling of the solution. The policy is designed not merely to experiment but to ensure that successful innovations are implemented at scale.

Key Areas for Technological Application

He cited several potential application areas for innovation, including AI-enabled CCTV systems for passenger security, referencing how CCTV footage in a recent incident in Kerala helped in quickly apprehending culprits. He said proactive crime detection systems, predictive monitoring and enhanced passenger safety technologies could significantly strengthen railway security. He also highlighted the need for advanced track monitoring solutions using radar, AI, infrared cameras and ultrasonic technologies to detect deformation or defects in tracks before they lead to accidents. Predictive technologies capable of analysing electrical parameters in overhead wires to foresee potential failures were also mentioned as promising areas where startups are already working. Vaishnaw further referred to drone-based systems for detecting rail fractures, broken grills, and monitoring overhead equipment, including identifying overheating insulators through AI-based analytics. He added that technology solutions could also address administrative challenges, such as faster processing of pension documents for retired railway employees, ensuring the timely commencement of pension payments. The policy, he said, has been framed with an open and forward-looking mindset to encourage such comprehensive innovation across operational and administrative domains.

Reform Four: Digitisation of Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT)

In Reform Number Four, Vaishnaw announced the complete digitisation and AI-enabled transformation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT). The E-RCT system will enable end-to-end computerisation and digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal. It will transform the filing, processing and adjudication of claims by making the process faster, more transparent and accessible from anywhere in the country.

Simplifying the Claims Process

Vaishnaw stated that there are 23 RCT benches across the country and that filing claims currently poses challenges, especially for passengers who may be travelling across states when an incident occurs. Determining the appropriate jurisdiction for filing a claim often becomes a significant issue. He said the reform aims to make claim filing simple, digital and accessible from anywhere in the country. Under the new system, aggrieved passengers will be able to file claims electronically, irrespective of their location, even while travelling or upon reaching their destination. The entire process, from e-filing to case information systems, will be digitised and AI-enabled. Vaishnaw stated that within the next 12 months, all benches of the Railway Claims Tribunal will be fully digitised under this initiative. He further indicated that if the model proves successful, similar digital solutions could be extended to other tribunals such as the Central Administrative Tribunal. The goal, he said, is to ensure faster processing, improved transparency and a citizen-centric approach to justice delivery. Earlier, claimants and advocates were required to physically visit Tribunal offices for filing cases, submitting documents and tracking case progress, which involved travel, time and procedural delays. With the introduction of the e-RCT System, cases can now be filed online from anywhere at any time, significantly improving accessibility, convenience and transparency for litigants.

The Railway Claims Tribunal, constituted under the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987, adjudicates claims against the Railway Administration relating to compensation for death or injury in railway accidents and untoward incidents, loss or non-delivery of goods, and refund of fares and freight. At present, RCT functions through 23 Benches located in 21 cities across India, with the Principal Bench at Delhi, each comprising a Judicial Member and a Technical Member. The e-RCT System will digitally connect all 23 Benches on a single platform and enable paperless court functioning, digitised case lifecycle, online exchange of pleadings and notices, daily order and judgement pronouncement online. The system also includes a revamped dynamic microsite for all RCT Benches, promoting transparency and public access to information.

Components of the E-RCT System

The platform comprises three core components, such as E-Filing whch helps in 24x7 online filing of claims and legal documents from any location and uploading of petitions, affidavits, annexures and supporting records. The second component is the Case Information System (CIS), a centralised database of all cases for auto-allocation, case registration and real-time tracking from filing to final disposal. Thied component is the Document Management System (DMS), which is the digital storage of pleadings, notices, summons, orders and judgements along with digitally signed records.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced two major reforms under the "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" initiative, including continuous end-to-end cleaning of general coaches and expansion of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to over 500 hubs to boost logistics capacity across Indian Railways. (ANI)