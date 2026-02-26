The Punjab Government has transferred two senior IFS officers, Shailender Kaur and Manish Kumar. Kaur is the new Director, Environment and Climate Change, while Kumar is the new Director, Horticulture, effectively swapping their previous positions.

Punjab Govt Swaps Roles of Two IFS Officers

The Punjab Government on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel (IAS Branch) under the orders of the Governor of Punjab, Smt. Shailender Kaur, IFS (2000 batch), who was serving as Director, Horticulture on deputation with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, has been placed at the disposal of the Department of Science, Technology & Environment. She has been posted as Director, Environment and Climate Change, and will also hold the additional charge of Special Secretary in the same department in place of Manish Kumar, IFS.

Meanwhile, Manish Kumar, IFS (2006 batch), Director, Environment and Climate Change and Special Secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, has been placed at the disposal of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. He has been posted as Director, Horticulture in place of Shailender Kaur.

The order further states that the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare shall issue formal orders regarding the repatriation of Shailender Kaur immediately. The Department of Forest and Wildlife Preservation, the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare have been directed to issue the requisite formal orders regarding the new postings of the concerned officers. The orders were issued from Chandigarh on February 26, 2026.

Previous Action Against IAS Officers

Earlier, this February, the Punjab government placed two senior IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers under suspension with immediate effect, as per provisions of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. According to separate orders issued by the Department of Personnel (IAS Branch), Jaspreet Singh, Managing Director of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab INFOTECH), was suspended with immediate effect. In another order, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, who was also holding additional charge as Administrative Secretary, Investment Promotion and Promotion of Information Technology Industry, has been placed under suspension. (ANI)