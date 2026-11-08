Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has requested citizens to light a diya for soldiers guarding borders this Diwali, while also acknowledging the vital contributions of sanitation workers in maintaining the capital's cleanliness during festivities.

Rekha Gupta's Tribute to Armed Forces

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday urged residents to light a diya in honour of the country's soldiers, armed forces personnel and police personnel this Diwali, while expressing gratitude to sanitation workers for their contribution to keeping the national capital clean. Extending Diwali greetings to Delhiites, Gupta wished happiness, prosperity, well-being and a fulfilling life to residents.

She said people were able to celebrate the festival peacefully with their families because lakhs of soldiers remained deployed round the clock to guard the country's borders. The Chief Minister said people should remember the soldiers and security personnel who continue to perform their duties to protect the country and society, even during festivals. She urged residents to light a diya in their honour as a symbol of respect, gratitude and solidarity.

Appreciation for Sanitation Workers

Gupta also acknowledged the contribution of sanitation workers, saying they continued to work with dedication even as the city immersed itself in Diwali celebrations. Extending her greetings to sanitation workers, she said their hard work and commitment helped maintain the cleanliness and beauty of Delhi, and that their contribution deserved respect and appreciation.

The Chief Minister said Diwali in Delhi was special because of the city's diversity and cultural unity, with people from different states and cultural backgrounds coming together to celebrate the festival. She said the festival's message was to strengthen the values of mutual respect, love, cooperation and gratitude.

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