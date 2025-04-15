Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has ordered strict action against private schools arbitrarily hiking fees or harassing parents and students. The move follows complaints during her Jan Samvaad, with Queen Mary School facing immediate investigation.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday ordered strict action against private schools for arbitrary fee hikes.

The issue was brought to her notice today during Jan Samvaad at her home when some parents met her. This incident involved the Queen Mary School of Model Town. The Chief Minister immediately ordered to take strict action, and ordered the Education Department to identify such schools and send notices.

"It is completely unacceptable for any school to mentally harass parents or students, threaten them with expulsion, or increase fees without following due process," said Chief Minister Gupta.

She reaffirmed that the Government is committed to ensuring that every child receives access to quality and modern education.

"Parents of children from some schools are constantly meeting me and telling me their problems. There are rules and laws for this, which are very important to follow. If any school is found violating this, then it will have to bear the consequences. We have issued notices to all the schools against which we are receiving complaints," she further added.

Chief Minister Gupta has assured that the Delhi Government will not tolerate any Tampering with any child's future, and whichever institution is found guilty, strict action will be taken.

CM highlighted a "Zero Tolerance" policy against injustice, exploitation, or irregularities and emphasised the Delhi Government's commitment to transparency, equal opportunity, and children's rights in education.



In her X post, Gupta wrote, “Today, during the public dialogue programme, a case related to Queen Mary School, Model Town came up, in which parents of children complained regarding wrong collection of fees and expulsion of children from the school. Taking immediate cognisance of this matter, the concerned officials have been instructed to conduct an immediate investigation and take strict and necessary action.

The Delhi Government is fully committed to transparency, equal opportunity and the protection of children's rights in the field of education.

'A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted towards any kind of injustice, exploitation or irregularity- no laxity will be tolerated in this. Our resolve is clear- every child should have access to justice, respect and quality education.#JanSamvad #ZeroTolerance”.

