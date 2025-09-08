A fresh political row erupted in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta - a businessman and a social worker - was seen sitting in a government meeting with her.

A fresh political row erupted in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman and a social worker, was seen attending a government meeting with her. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the presence of Chief Minister's husband at official government meetings as “completely unconstitutional”. In a post on X, Bharadwaj said the situation is similar to that portrayed in the popular web series "Panchayat" which shows the functioning of a Gram Panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera.

</p><h2><strong>AAP Takes 'Phulera Panchayat' Dig</strong></h2><p>"Delhi Government Becomes Phulera Panchayat. Just as in Phulera's panchayat, where the woman sarpanch's husband acted as the sarpanch, today in Delhi, the CM's husband is sitting in official meetings. We had previously mentioned that the CM's husband attends official meetings, conducts meetings with officials, and carries out inspections," Bharadwaj wrote. "This is completely unconstitutional. In the nation's capital, democracy and the constitutional system are being mocked in this manner," he added. </p><p>Bharadwaj further questioned whether the BJP, which often criticises Congress for dynastic politics, would justify such a move. "The BJP, which relentlessly criticises Congress for dynastic politics, should explain--is this not dynastic politics?" he asked.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Bharadwaj raised several other questions, “Does the CM of the world's largest party have no worker left whom she can trust? What is that work which only a family member can do? What are the reasons that the CM wants to establish her husband's authority? Why is her husband being made a part of the government administrative system in this way?” AAP MP Sanjay Singh also reshared Bharadwaj's X post.</p><p>AAP claimed that the national capital was being run in the manner of a village panchayat, with non-elected family members exercising influence. Posting the image on X, AAP wrote, "Is Phulera's Panchayat Government Running in Delhi? Chief Minister Rekha Gupta holds a meeting in which several officials and employees participate. But sitting right next to the CM, on a chair placed beside her, is her husband Manish Gupta." </p><p><i><strong>(With inputs from ANI)</strong></i></p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>