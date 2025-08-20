- Home
Rekha Gupta to Arvind Kejriwal: 9 Chief Ministers Attacked in Public, Exposing Security Lapses
Rekha Gupta to Arvind Kejriwal: 9 Chief Ministers Attacked in Public, Exposing Security Lapses
Public service in high-profile roles like Chief Minister often comes with risks. Several Indian Chief Ministers have faced public attacks over the years—from protests to physical assaults. Here’s a look at some notable incidents.
Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a 'Jansunwai'—a public grievance hearing. The attacker, said to be in his 40s, approached her under the pretense of lodging a complaint before launching the assault. The attacker's mother said that he was upset over the Supreme Court's decision to relocate stray dogs. Rekha Gupta was immediately rushed to the hospital, while top Delhi Police officials raced to her residence to tighten security.
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, has faced numerous public attacks during his political career—many of which took place during high-visibility events. In 2014, while campaigning in Sultanpuri, Kejriwal was slapped by an autorickshaw driver. The incident raised concerns about the safety of leaders during street campaigns. A year later, during a press conference about the odd-even traffic scheme, Kejriwal was the target again after someone from the audience hurled shoes at him. One of the most visually striking incidents occurred in 2016, when a woman from a Punjab-based group threw black ink on Kejriwal during an official event at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Mayawati
In 1995, BSP leader Mayawati was attacked at the Uttar Pradesh State Guest House after withdrawing support from the SP-led government. Samajwadi Party workers allegedly assaulted her with furniture and abused her, prompting BSP members to intervene. Known as the “Guest House Scandal,” the incident marked a turning point in Dalit politics and fueled a long-standing rivalry with SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. It remains one of the most disturbing episodes of political violence in Indian state politics.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
One of the most serious attacks in recent years involved Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In 2018, he was reportedly attacked with a cock-fighting knife in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam Airport. The attacker, posing as a fan wanting a selfie, suddenly struck Reddy with the sharp weapon. Though the injury was not life-threatening, the brazen nature of the attack inside a high-security airport stunned the nation. The incident led to a major political storm and increased demands for heightened VIP security protocols. In April 2024, he was a target yet again after a daily-wage worker, Vemula Satish Kumar, allegedly threw a sharp-edged stone at the Chief Minister while he was participating during an election campaign in Vijayawada.
Hiteshwar Saikia
In a dramatic and near-fatal incident in 1982, then Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. As he was leaving a public meeting and approaching his car, a young man suddenly pulled out a loaded homemade revolver and aimed it directly at Saikia’s forehead. Fortunately, a quick-thinking security officer intervened just in time, disarming the attacker before any shots were fired. The would-be assassin was immediately taken into custody.
Nitish Kumar
In March 2022, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was assaulted during a public event in Bakhtiarpur, his hometown. As he was engaging with the public, a man suddenly emerged from the crowd and struck him from behind. The attacker, later identified as mentally unstable, was immediately subdued by security personnel. Despite the unexpected nature of the incident, Nitish Kumar remained composed and instructed his team not to harm the individual, instead directing that he receive medical attention.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
In 2014, the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was slapped by a young man during a public event. The attacker, reportedly frustrated over the state of unemployment, took to violence as a misguided form of protest. Though Hooda escaped serious injury, the incident served as a wake-up call about the discontent brewing among the youth and the vulnerabilities of politicians in open public forums.
N Chandrababu Naidu
In a harrowing incident in 2003, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaped death when his convoy was targeted by a Naxalite landmine blast. The explosives were planted along the route he was traveling to attend a religious event. The blast caused significant damage to the vehicles, but Naidu escaped with only minor injuries, thanks to the quick response of his security team.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was reportedly attacked by political opponents during a public gathering, where opposition workers allegedly hurled bottles at him. The incident took place amid rising political tensions in the state. Though Sarma was not seriously injured, the attack raised serious concerns about the safety of political leaders and the increasing hostility in Assam’s political landscape. The state government condemned the act, calling it an assault on democratic values and demanding strict action against those responsible.