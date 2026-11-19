UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary has demanded that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav apologize for his 2012-2017 tenure, urging a penance march due to alleged corruption and poor governance, while BJP expresses confidence in winning the next term.

BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav Demanding Penance March For Past Failures

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday urged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to undertake a 'Pashchatap Yatra' (penance march), accusing the previous SP government of creating an atmosphere of hooliganism, corruption and fear in the state during its 2012-2017 tenure. Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary said Akhilesh Yadav should apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh for what he described as the betrayal inflicted upon them during his tenure as Chief Minister.

"He should take out a 'Pashchatap Yatra' (penance march) for the betrayal he inflicted upon the people of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017," he said. Stating that women faced an atmosphere of fear during the SP government, the UP BJP chief said, "They forced our mothers and sisters to stay locked inside their homes before 6 PM, and created an atmosphere of hooliganism, corruption, and fear across the entire state. He should go door-to-door and apologise in repentance, though I am confident that the people of Uttar Pradesh will still not forgive them."

His statement came after Yadav held a 20-km Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak Rath Yatra (PDA yatra) in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, which was aimed at mobilising supporters across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. As part of the yatra, the SP chief headed toward the Chauri Chaura Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute to the freedom movement martyrs, signalling the party's aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral battles.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chaudhary asserted that the party will form the government in the state for a third consecutive term. Speaking to reporters in Basti, Chaudhary expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power. "With the strength of our party workers and on the basis of 12 years of work by the Govt of India and 10 years of work by the Govt of Uttar Pradesh, BJP will form the Govt here for the third consecutive time," he said.