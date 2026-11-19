The CBI, along with the Kerala Police and external ministries, has successfully deported Red Notice fugitive Raghesh Unnikochan from the UAE to India. He was wanted for a murder case and faces an open-dated arrest warrant.

CBI Secures Deportation of Wanted Fugitive Raghesh Unnikochan

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kerala Police, has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Raghesh Unnikochan from the UAE to India on November 18, 2026. According to the agency, Unnikochan was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by Kerala Police. He had been absconding during the investigation to evade legal proceedings. A chargesheet has already been filed against him before the competent court, which also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.

At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against him through INTERPOL channels. After he was geo-located and arrested by UAE authorities, his deportation to India was granted following due legal process. An escort team of Kerala Police visited the UAE, where Unnikochan was handed over to the team. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on November 18, 2026. The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, more than 281 wanted criminals, including 73 fugitives in 2026, have so far been brought back to India through INTERPOL channels.

Extradition of Oleksandr Zapichenko

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has successfully secured the extradition of Red Notice subject, OLEKSANDR ZAPICHENKO (Ukrainian Citizen), from Romania to India on November 17, 2026. According to the agency, the subject was wanted in connection with a case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The subject, along with other accused persons, allegedly defrauded investors by inducing them to invest money on the false promise of exorbitant returns ranging from 6% to 11% per week.