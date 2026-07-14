A man's online shopping story went viral after he added a Rs 5 chocolate to his order to qualify for Rs 100 cashback. He shared a photo of two delivery executives delivering the single, low-cost item. The post's humorous irony resonated online, sparking conversations about common shopping habits and marketing tactics.

What began as a simple attempt to save Rs 100 through an online cashback offer turned into an internet-worthy story after a man's unusual shopping experience went viral on social media.

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According to the viral post, the man had already placed an online order worth Rs 893. He noticed that by increasing the cart value to Rs 898, he would qualify for an additional Rs 100 cashback. Instead of adding another grocery item or household product, he chose a Rs 5 chocolate, believing it was the easiest way to cross the minimum purchase threshold and claim the reward.

Check the viral video here:

When the order arrived, however, the tiny chocolate came with an unexpectedly memorable delivery.

Sharing the incident online, the customer posted a photograph showing the Rs 5 chocolate alongside two smiling delivery executives who had brought the order to his doorstep. The image quickly gained traction on social media, with users finding humour in the irony of a low-cost item requiring the same delivery effort as a much larger order.

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The customer captioned the post: "Spent Rs 898 to get Rs 100 cashback. Ended up getting a Rs 5 chocolate delivered by two smiling executives. Worth it."

The post resonated with thousands of users, many of whom shared similar experiences of adding inexpensive items to online carts simply to unlock discounts, cashback offers or free delivery.

One user joked: "The real value wasn't the cashback. It was the premium chocolate delivery service."

Another commented: "This is exactly how online shopping tricks all of us into buying things we never planned to purchase."

A third user wrote: "The delivery partners probably had no idea they were delivering the most important Rs 5 chocolate of the day."

The incident also sparked conversations about the psychology of e-commerce promotions. Many shoppers admitted they often spend slightly more than planned to qualify for cashback, discounts or free shipping, believing they are saving money overall.

Marketing experts have long noted that threshold-based offers encourage customers to increase their order value by adding inexpensive products to reach the qualifying amount. While consumers often benefit from these promotions, they may also end up buying items they otherwise would not have purchased.

The viral post struck a chord because it perfectly captured a familiar online shopping habit in a humorous way. Rather than focusing on the cashback itself, internet users celebrated the irony of a Rs 5 chocolate becoming the centrepiece of a premium delivery experience involving two cheerful delivery executives.

The light-hearted incident has since become another reminder of how everyday online shopping moments can unexpectedly turn into viral social media stories, leaving the internet smiling over a tiny chocolate that delivered far more laughs than its price suggested.

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