Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay appointed 2,144 healthcare professionals, including 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors, and inaugurated medical infrastructure worth Rs 140 crore in Chennai on Tuesday.

TN CM appoints 2,144 healthcare staff, inaugurates Rs 140 cr infra

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday distributed appointment orders to 2,144 healthcare professionals and inaugurated medical infrastructure worth Rs 140 cr in Chennai. The Chief Minister was participating in the function held at the State College Auditorium, Chennai, organised on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. During the event, he handed over appointment orders to 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors.

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At the event, State Health Minister K. G. Arunraj said, "Today is a golden day for the Tamil Nadu Health Department as new infrastructure worth Rs 140 crores and Nalam TN website will be inaugurated by our CM today. A real leader is not the one who orders from a chair but the one who stands with love with his people. A leader should have humanity, empathy and love. Our leader and CM has such qualities."

New MLA office inaugurated in Perambur

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister visited Perambur and inaugurated a new MLA office in the Constituency. CM Vijay serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Perambur constituency

CM Vijay expresses grief over demise of writer Poomani

CM Joseph Vijay on Monday expressed grief over the demise of noted Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Poomani and announced that state honours would be accorded during his final rites. In a post on X, Vijay mourned the passing of Poolithurai Manickavasagam, popularly known by his pen name Poomani, and described him as one of the most significant voices in Tamil literature.

"The news of the passing of Thiru. Poolithurai Manickavasagam, known in the literary world as Poomani, a writer who received the Sahitya Akademi Award and a significant creator in the Tamil literary sphere, brings immense sorrow," Vijay said. Paying tribute to the celebrated author, the Chief Minister said Poomani's works, rooted in the lives of ordinary people and the history of Tamil Nadu's dryland regions, had made an enduring contribution to Tamil literature. Vijay also recalled that Poomani received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Annati and noted that the acclaimed film Asuran, based on his novel Vekkai, introduced his literary work to a wider audience. (ANI)