First image of the attacker emerges who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at public meet; The attacker is 41 years old and hails from Gujarat

The first image of the man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a public meet has emerged. The attacker is 41 years old and hails from Gujarat. Delhi Police say that the accused is identifying himself as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya and says that he belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate. His documents are being verified.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, the BJP claimed. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister, calling it a “serious breach of security” and demanded accountability. Party sources said that Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said.

According to the Delhi CMO, a man attempted to assault the CM while she was interacting with citizens. “The accused has been nabbed by Delhi Police and is being questioned,” the CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

An eyewitness told news agency PTI that Gupta was “completely in shock” after the incident. “She was listening to grievances when we suddenly heard noise from behind. By the time we turned, the police had already taken the attacker away,” the eyewitness added.

"I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong..." Shailendra Kumar, another eyewitness, said.